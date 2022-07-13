State Fair looking to fill hundreds of jobs for 13-day fair

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Timing is everything, and the timing of our weekend weather couldn't be better!. A little bubble of high pressure will keep us dry overnight and through much of Sunday. Sunday will turn warmer and a little muggier later in the day as our next wave of low pressure moves closer. Aside from the slight chance of an isolated afternoon thundershower in the Finger Lakes, Sunday will remain dry, with highs in the upper 80s. That will change by Sunday night. A wave of rain and some thunder moves in around or just after midnight and will stick with us into Monday morning. This will bring us some much-needed rainfall that our parched lawns and droopy gardens will welcome! The steadiest rain in the morning should give way to more scattered showers, maybe some thunder during the afternoon. Most should come away with a quarter to half an inch of rain, but the potential is there for some downpours leading to 0.50"-1" of rain by Monday evening. That will be the exception rather than the rule, but everybody will get at least some rain on Monday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO