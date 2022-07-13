ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

State Fair looking to fill hundreds of jobs for 13-day fair

WHEC TV-10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The New York State Fair is looking for prospective employees to fill hundreds of temporary positions during the 2022 season, which starts Wednesday, August 24 and goes through Labor Day, Monday, September 5. Jobs...

WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: A warm Sunday turns wet by Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Timing is everything, and the timing of our weekend weather couldn't be better!. A little bubble of high pressure will keep us dry overnight and through much of Sunday. Sunday will turn warmer and a little muggier later in the day as our next wave of low pressure moves closer. Aside from the slight chance of an isolated afternoon thundershower in the Finger Lakes, Sunday will remain dry, with highs in the upper 80s. That will change by Sunday night. A wave of rain and some thunder moves in around or just after midnight and will stick with us into Monday morning. This will bring us some much-needed rainfall that our parched lawns and droopy gardens will welcome! The steadiest rain in the morning should give way to more scattered showers, maybe some thunder during the afternoon. Most should come away with a quarter to half an inch of rain, but the potential is there for some downpours leading to 0.50"-1" of rain by Monday evening. That will be the exception rather than the rule, but everybody will get at least some rain on Monday.
WHEC TV-10

Motorcyclist dies after car collision in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. (WHEC) - CHILI, N.Y. (WHEC) - A motorcycle and a car collided in Chili, killing the driver of the motorcycle. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at 9 p.m. Friday. Authorities say the driver of the car, an 18-year-old woman, was traveling west on Morgan...
