Trump supporter charged for faking arson attack he blamed on Antifa and BLM

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
 2 days ago

Prosecutors in Minnesota allege that a Trump supporter lit his own camper van on fire and then blamed it on Antifa and Black Lives Matter supporters, all while raking in tens of thousands of dollars in online donations and fake insurance claims.

Denis Molla, 29, told police his RV had been set aflame and house spray-painted with “BLM”, “Biden 2020” and anarchist graffiti two months before the presidential election in September 2020.

He claimed he was being targeted because of the Trump flags he had prominently displayed outside his home, and said he’d seen three people running away from his property.

“I heard just a big, loud boom, or a bang. The first thing for me was my kids, my wife. What’s going on?” he told CBS Minnesota in an interview at the time, adding that his wife Deana, 2-year-old son and 5-month-old daughter were asleep in the home.

“We’re just very happy to be alive, and praise God that we’re alive,” wife Deana Molla told the news outlet.

Mr Molla filed a $300,000 insurance claim after the alleged arson, for which he received about $61,000, and even set up a “Patriots for the Mollas” GoFundMe account. The GoFundMe collected $17,000, according to court documents filed by the US Attorney’s Office.

“In reality, as (Denis) Molla well knew, Molla started his own property on fire, Molla spray-painted the graffiti on his own property and there were no unknown males near his homes,” according to charging documents obtained by The Minnesota Star Tribune .

When the insurance company denied parts of his claim, he complained that they were trying to defraud him and threatened to report them to the Minnesota Department of Commerce and state attorney general, the Star-Tribune reported.

Mr Molla has been charged with two counts of wire fraud and has been released from custody without bail.

The FBI, Brooklyn Center Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms investigated the alleged arson at the time.

Independent Bob
2d ago

What in the world could be going through this guy’s head to be able to do this? What was he trying to accomplish, besides trying to make money off an arson claim?

BlackPower✊???
2d ago

I guess he told the police! They didn't like him because they feel like he's racist 🤣😂🤣😂🤣! Well they to know you are NOW!! I wonder how many WHITE folks gave money to his go-fund lol?? He want to trump UNIVERSITY

Laura Johnson
2d ago

Another graduate of trump University. Maybe not the valedictorian, but a graduate none the less.

The Independent

Ray Epps reveals how his life has been ruined after conspiracists claimed he was FBI informant at Jan 6 riot

There was no return to normal for Ray Epps, a man who became the hingepoint of a right-wing conspiracy to pin the Capitol riot on the FBI. Before the Capitol riot ended, supporters of former President Donald Trump were manufacturing stories as a way to ease the pain of the cognitive dissonance they were experiencing. The first story claimed that the Capitol police invited the protesters inside. The second was that Antifa was actually behind the riot, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
Salon

MAGA fraud: Trump supporter vandalized his own home — and blamed Biden

Donald Trump supporters wave flags on August 17, 2020 in Mankato, Minnesota (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images) On Tuesday, Trump supporter from Brooklyn Center, MN, Denis Molla was charged with two counts of wire fraud for falsely claiming that his garage, camper, and two cars were burned down in a politically motivated attack. The fire took place back in September 2020 and gained national attention by right-wing media as a demonstration of left-wing violence.
The Independent

Pictured: Man accused of raping and impregnating Ohio girl, 10, who was then forced to travel for abortion

The man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in Ohio, who was forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion, has now been pictured for the first time.Gerson Fuentes, 27, was arrested on Tuesday and appeared in court in Ohio on Wednesday for his arraignment. He was charged with raping and impregnating a minor.A police investigator testified at the hearing that Mr Fuentes confessed to raping the girl at least twice. It was unclear when the crime occurred. The girl’s mother allegedly made a referral on 22 June with Franklin County Children Services for her daughter to receive an...
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Newsweek

Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Revealed as Friend Confirms Declining Health

Ivana Trump's cause of death has been confirmed as her close friend revealed details about her declining health on Friday. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner found that Trump, the 73-year-old ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, died due to "blunt impact injuries of torso" sustained during an accidental fall at her Manhattan home on Thursday, according to a statement obtained by Newsweek. Emergency workers found Ivana Trump dead at her home at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest.
