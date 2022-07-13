ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Voices: What Suella Braverman said about people on benefits isn’t the truth – it’s prejudice

By Hannah Fearn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38klYK_0geIG7KV00

By the time this column is published, Suella Braverman may have already withdrawn her application to be the next leader of the Conservative Party – and prime minister of Great Britain. Her candidacy is (or was) hardly a serious bid; depending on your perspective it is either an audacious punt or the sign of a stupendous lack of self-awareness.

Whether or not she remains, her presence is notable because she has used it to start wielding one of the great Tory untruths that can define an election campaign.

Discussing her policy proposals – though, strictly speaking, they were complaints about her own party’s 12 years in government rather than actual ideas – Braverman told ITV news that there are “too many people in this country who are of working age, who are of good health, and who are choosing to rely on benefits”.

It’s not the first time you’ll have heard this claim parroted by Conservative MPs. Or a Labour MP, for that matter. It’s a shorthand that politicians use to capture public attention because it plays directly into one of the great myths about tax and expenditure that, despite all efforts to explode it, just will not die.

Though such individuals do not exist in any economically significant numbers, the figure of the Great British Benefit Scrounger still looms large in Westminster.

Now Braverman has dragged that zombie up once again , it will outlast her bid for the leadership and sneak its way into the campaigns of the two remaining candidates when that decision is put to the rest of the party. Particularly if one of the last two survivors is Rishi Sunak, against whom any other candidate will pitch themselves as a cutter of tax and state.

So let’s explain why Braverman is peddling myths, not sharing uncomfortable truths. The reason politicians get away with sharing falsehoods so often is because elements of what they say can feel true. In this case, it is absolutely correct that some benefits have seen a steeply rising proportion of claims in the last two years.

For now the most accurate detail we have is for the year to August 2021. In that time, the number of people claiming job seeker’s allowance (JSA) rose by 57 per cent. It sounds troubling but it merely accounts for a large number of people experiencing sudden job loss during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. (Remember, JSA can be claimed by anyone for a period of six months, irrespective of their savings or household income, as long as they had been paying regular national insurance contributions in their previous job.)

But the peak for JSA claims came in August 2020, when 340,000 people qualified for the benefit. By February 2021 there were 260,000 claims. Now it is lower, at around 140,000, and since then unemployment rates have reached a record low . But instead of trumpeting those successes , the Conservatives – who have been in power for over a decade – seem to be blaming themselves for failing to cut the benefits bill.

Other benefits which are means-tested, designed to prevent households slipping into extreme poverty, are primarily paid to people who are in work. They are most often wrapped together as a single universal credit payment, and include housing benefit, tax credits and other stipends designed to recognise each family’s unique circumstances. Of those claimants, almost half (40 per cent) are in paid work. They qualify for benefits because work doesn’t pay them enough to survive.

As the cost of living rises, any incoming prime minister expecting to reduce the benefits bill is going to face a moral question: cut the tax bill, or allow your poorest people to work desperately hard to survive and yet still experience destitution.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

Here’s yet another barely mentioned statistic: as of March 2021, there were 58,000 people claiming bereavement support payments – an increase of 8,000 compared to the previous year. No wonder; these figures account for the first year of a global pandemic that was leading to a spike in death rates.

And I haven’t mentioned pensions, because even writers for The Spectator accept that this forms the major cornerstone of the benefits bill – and a completely uncontested one.

But these are not the sort of figures that Braverman and her colleagues want to talk about. When they drag up this fictional figure of the lazy benefit claimant watching TV all day, they are creating a scapegoat for what is to follow: a devastating raid on an already asset-stripped public sector and state safety net.

When the rest of the candidates parrot Braverman’s loaded words, they are not demonstrating pragmatism but prejudice. Benefits cuts won’t lead us out of a cost of living crisis set to sink even the previously comfortable. Don’t let them convince you it will.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Plan for Boris Johnson to appoint 39 new Tory-supporting peers condemned as ‘bung to mates’

A plan for Boris Johnson to appoint 39 new Tory-supporting peers to ram through controversial Brexit legislation has been condemned as a “bung to mates”.Labour and the Liberal Democrats have attacked the secret proposal – called ‘Project Homer’ – put forward by the consultancy group run by the prime minister’s controversial adviser Lynton Crosby.Seen by ITV News, it says Mr Johnson would have avoided half of the defeats he has suffered in the House of Lords if the Conservatives had around 40 additional committed peers.It also proposes improving peers’ loyalty to the government by offering other honours or posts...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tom Tugendhat calls deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda ‘a totem’ but would let plan go ahead

Tom Tugendhat has called the plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda “a totem”, but said he would keep it if he wins the Tory leadership race.The outsider argued it is more important to “close down the roots” of people trafficking across the Mediterranean and avoided saying the policy – involving a £120m upfront payment and unknown further costs – is value for money.But the candidate promising “a clean start” after the Boris Johnson years joined with all his rivals in saying Priti Patel’s hardline plan should be given time to establish if it can work.“Let’s be absolutely clear....
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Suella Braverman
The Independent

Mordaunt hits back at ‘smears’ over transgender views

Tory leadership contender Penny Mordaunt has claimed she is the victim of “smears” following fresh claims about her views on transgender issues.The international trade minister rejected claims she had ever pursued a policy of self-identification for trans people seeking to legally change gender after press reports appeared to cast doubt on her earlier denials.In the first televised debate on Friday, Ms Mordaunt clashed with Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch after they claimed they had been responsible for reversing the policy which she championed as an equalities minister.However The Sunday Times said it had seen government papers which appeared to suggest...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Josh Hawley and his wife were made for this moment on abortion

Senator Josh Hawley and his wife have had a pretty busy 48 hours.On Tuesday, during a hearing for the Senate Judiciary Committee on abortion, the Missouri Senator had an exchange with Khiara Bridges, a professor of law at University of California Berkeley School of Law who specializes in reproductive health. At one point, the Missouri Senator highlighted the professor’s use of the term “people with a capacity for pregnancy”, before asking: “Would that be women?”In response, Bridges said that many cisgender women can get pregnant and that some could not, but that transgender and nonbinary people could also get pregnant....
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

GOP witness says 10-year-old’s abortion was ‘not an abortion’

A GOP witness and anti-abortion activist prompted confusion during her testimony to the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday (14 July), when she appeared to obscure the definition of abortion.Catherine Glenn Foster told the committee that a 10-year-old's abortion after she was raped was "not an abortion."Witness panelist Sarah Warbelow called Ms Foster's comments "disinformation."“[Abortion is] a medical procedure that individuals undergo for a wide range of circumstances, including because if they have been sexually assaulted, or raped in the case of the 10 year old", Ms Warbelow said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Senator Cortez Masto proposes legislation to allow cross-state abortion travelLabour Lucy Powell says Tory candidate race is turning into ‘circus’Senator Cortez Masto proposes legislation to allow cross-state abortion travel
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Housing Benefit#Unemployment Rates#Uk#The Conservative Party#Itv
The Independent

AOC asks ‘good men’ for their advice to men who want to stand up to ‘abusers and harassers’

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared the replies she received after she asked men on Instagram to share their advice for other men about standing up “to abusers and harassers”.The Democratic congresswoman, who recently spoke out about her experience being harassed on the US Capitol steps, posed the question to her more than 8.6m Instagram followers on Thursday, asking “good men” to share their recommendations for other men who “want to protect others” but “aren’t sure how”.“Good men: what advice do you have for other men who want to be good too?” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.Ms Ocasio-Cortez then shared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Trump 'Viciously' Attacking Republicans 'Will Come Back to Bite Him': Luntz

GOP pollster Frank Luntz predicted Saturday that former President Donald Trump's attacks targeting fellow Republicans "will come back to bite him," particularly as investigations and other controversies continue to pile up. Some analysts have suggested that Trump's grip on control of the Republican Party is waning, particularly as the former...
POTUS
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Panel confirms next prime time date as Raskin vows to find ‘lost’ Secret Service texts

The January 6 committee has announced the date of its next hearing, confirming it will be in prime time on Thursday 21 July. The hearing is expected to lay out the details of the 187 minutes between when then-President Donald Trump left the stage at the Ellipse in front of the White House south lawn on January 6 and his initial public response to the attack on Congress.Meanwhile, the US Secret Service has denied a report that it deliberately deleted texts sent on 5 and 6 January 2021, calling the claim ”malicious” and “false”.The story began with a letter...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden news - live: Saudi trip sends ‘wrong message’ says Rep Omar as Air Force One makes historic flight

President Joe Biden attempted to repair ties with Palestinians before heading to Saudi Arabia as he reaffirmed US support for “two states for two peoples”. However, he acknowledged that the “ground is not ripe” to restart Israel-Palestinian talks.He also announced just over $300m in aid to the Palestinians and commitments from Israel to roll out 4G in the West Bank and improve freedom of movement.After meeting Palestinian authority president Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, Mr Biden is expected fly to Saudi Arabia for a highly-anticipated meeting with the Saudi king and crown prince. The visit will be closely watched amid...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Vladimir Putin assassination ‘wishful thinking’ says UK defence chief

The UK Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has said speculation that Vladimir Putin is not well or could be assassinated is just “wishful thinking”.He added that military officials see a “relatively stable regime” in Russia and that the president has been able to “quash” any opposition.“I think some of these comments that he’s not well, or that actually, surely somebody is going to assassinate him or take him out, I think they’re wishful thinking,” Mr Radakin said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt denies she lied when claiming UK did not have veto on Turkey joining EU

Penny Mordaunt has repeated her false claim that the UK was unable to stop Turkey joining the EU - insisting the veto would not have been used.The Tory leadership candidate was accused of ignoring “actual facts” that the EU treaty granted a block on new members.Confronted with an interview from the 2016 Brexit referendum in which she made the claim, Ms Mordaunt said: “The clip says it as I see it.” “The British people did not have a say,” she added, doubling down on her claim.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Conservative leadership race: Who is Penny Mordaunt?Dominic Raab says Penny Mordaunt’s self funding tax cuts aren’t ‘credible’When and where can I watch the next Tory leadership debate?
POLITICS
The Independent

Speculation about Putin’s assassination ‘wishful thinking’, military chief says

Britain’s armed forces chief has dismissed speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not well” or could be assassinated as “wishful thinking”.The UK Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin was asked if President Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine in February, could be “toppled” or face “regime change”.But he told Sophie Raworth on BBC One’s Sunday Morning show: “I think some of the comments that he’s not well or that actually surely somebody’s going to assassinate him or take him out, I think they’re wishful thinking.“As military professionals we see a relatively stable regime in Russia,...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

747K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy