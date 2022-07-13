ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC’s Emergency Management Department Just Put Out A ‘Nuclear Preparedness’ PSA

By Claire Leaden
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPYd3_0geIFwrA00
NYC Emergency Management Dept.

Earlier this week, the Emergency Management Department in NYC shared a PSA about what New Yorkers should do in case there is a nuclear attack on the city.

It begins rather eerily, with sirens blaring in a NYC neighborhood and kicks off with casual “So there’s been a nuclear attack…”

Across the video, they emphasize these important steps:

  • Get inside, fast — in a building (not a car) and away from windows.
  • Stay inside, shut doors & windows. Go into the basement if you have one, or as close to the middle of the building as possible.
  • If there is any debris on you, clean it off immediately. Put clothing in a sealed bag to keep radioactive ash away from your body, and wash with soap and water.
  • Stay informed — make sure you’re getting Notify NYC alerts and watching the news to stay updated. Do not go outside until officials say it is safe.

Though Mayor Adams emphasized in a press conference that there are no imminent nuclear threats to New York City, “it’s better to be safe than sorry.” He explained that OEM (Office of Emergency Management) began making the PSA after the attack on Ukraine.

“It doesn’t mean just a nuclear attack, it’s any natural disaster,” he said at a press conference. “Pack a bag. Know where your medicines are located. These are just smart things to do. And many of us, we think about COVID and other things that have been on the forefront, but we’re still one of the top terrorist threats.”

OEM deputy commissioner Christina Farrell also told Gothamist that the video wasn’t released because of any increase in the likelihood of an attack, but rather that many residents have asked their department about it. “This is one threat that, understandably, New Yorkers feel the least prepared for and have asked us about,” she said. “It’s a very low probability that something like this would happen in New York.”

She also emphasized that “this shouldn’t change anyone’s routines.”

We didn’t release [the video] because of any specific threat. It’s one of many tools we use to prepare New Yorkers.

For more information on how to be prepared for emergencies, visit NYC.gov/emergencymanagement or call 311 (212-639-9675 for Video Relay Service, or TTY: 212-504-4115).

Watch it for yourself here:

