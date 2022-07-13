ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea announce £50m transfer of Man City star Raheem Sterling on five-year contract as first signing of Boehly regime

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

CHELSEA have announced the £50million signing of Raheem Sterling after he jetted out to Los Angeles to join his new team-mates.

The 27-year-old arrives on a five-year contract, with the option for a further year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfpe2_0geIFpg500
Raheem Sterling has been unveiled as a Chelsea player Credit: https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbzHo_0geIFpg500
Sterling joins the Blues in a £50million deal on a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months Credit: https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FgS7r_0geIFpg500
Sterling jetted out to LA to join up with his new team-mates Credit: https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC

Sterling said it was a "pleasure" to join the Blues and in doing so return to London.

Sterling grew up in Wembley and was initially at Queens Park Rangers' academy before signing for Liverpool as a teenager.

Sterling told Chelsea's official website: "First and foremost, it’s a pleasure to be here.

"I’ve obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I’m really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas’ management.

"London is my home and where it all started for me, and it’s amazing I now have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family week in, week out at Stamford Bridge."

Sterling promised to do his "talking on the pitch" after scoring 131 goals in 337 games for City.

He continued: "I’m really looking forward to meeting the fans there soon.

"I do want to take the opportunity to thank Todd, Behdad, the ownership group, Thomas, and all involved in the process of getting me here.

THE OPEN BETTING SPECIAL

  • New customer offers and free bets
  • David Facey's tips
  • First round leader and each-way picks

"I can’t wait to get going now and continue to do my talking on the pitch."

Blues owner Todd Boehly said: "Raheem Sterling is a serial winner and his signing is an important step in strengthening our squad.

"We are delighted for Raheem to return to London with Chelsea, and we look forward to seeing his world-class talent on display at Stamford Bridge."

Sterling confirmed he was leaving Manchester City earlier today after posting an emotional goodbye message to the club.

And now his move to Stamford Bridge has been rubber-stamped.

He joins Chelsea with bags of experience under his belt - as well as four Premier League winners medals.

The England ace has jetted to the USA to join up with his new teammates on their pre-season tour after becoming the first signing of the Boehly era.

Sterling shared a three-minute video on social media documenting his highlights at the Etihad, and wrote a lengthy statement as he waved goodbye to the Etihad.

Defender Kalidou Koulibaly is expected to follow Sterling through the doors at Stamford Bridge.

The Napoli centre-back is close to sealing a £34m switch to the Blues and is also set to fly out to LA ahead of joining on a four-year deal.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Raheem Sterling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Man City
The US Sun

Arsenal agree £30m Oleksandr Zinchenko transfer fee with Man City that could spell end of Youri Tielemans interest

ARSENAL are confident of securing Oleksandr Zinchenko as their fifth signing of the summer after agreeing a £30million fee with Manchester City. And the arrival of the versatile Ukraine international could end their interest in Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans. Technical director Edu is currently working to finalise personal terms...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Chelsea ‘very close’ to Presnel Kimpembe transfer in £38m deal as PSG line up replacement for central defender

CHELSEA are close to securing the signing of Presnel Kimpembe, according to reports. The Blues have lined up the Paris Saint-Germain defender as their latest arrival after completing transfers for Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling. Koulibaly has finalised his £34million switch from Napoli to bolster Thomas Tuchel's defensive options, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s injury hell continues as he hobbles off during Liverpool’s pre-season game with Crystal Palace

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN has suffered another injury blow after hobbling off in the first-half of Liverpool's pre-season game against Crystal Palace. The ex-Arsenal midfielder, 28, has struggled to stay fit ever since his cruciate ligament rupture in 2018. Oxlade-Chamberlain played less than HALF of Liverpool's games last season - scoring three...
SPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
602K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy