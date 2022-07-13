ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt dumped from Tory leadership contest

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sian5_0geIFn9r00

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt have been eliminated from the race to succeed Boris Johnson after the first round of voting by Tory MPs.

Rishi Sunak, whose resignation from No 11 helped trigger the Tory leadership race, topped the ballot, with trade minister Penny Mordaunt ahead of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat, Attorney General Suella Braverman and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch also progressed to the final six candidates.

Mr Zahawi along with Mr Hunt, who has held the offices of health and foreign secretary, both failed to get the 30 votes required to get to the next stage.

Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the Conservative 1922 committee overseeing the contest, read out the results in a crowded Committee Room 14 in the House of Commons.

Mr Sunak was on 88, Ms Mordaunt on 67, Ms Truss, 50, Ms Badenoch, 40, Mr Tugendhat, 37, and Ms Braverman squeaked through on 32.

Mr Zahawi, brought in by Mr Johnson after Mr Sunak’s resignation, got 25 and Mr Hunt only 18.

Ms Truss sought to unite the right of the party, as subsequent voting from Thursday will eliminate the least popular candidate until two are left.

“Now is the time for colleagues to unite behind the candidate who will cut taxes, deliver the real economic change we need from day one and ensure Putin loses in Ukraine,” a spokeswoman for the Foreign Secretary said.

Zahawi-backer Jonathan Gullis suggested the campaigns should now get behind a single standard-bearer for the party’s right-wing.

But, in conceding defeat, Mr Zahawi declined to announce his backing of a favoured candidate, saying he does not “intend to make any further intervention”.

The first round of voting came after Downing Street was forced to deny running a “stop Sunak” smear campaign as the battle grew increasingly bitter.

The caretaker Prime Minister’s press secretary insisted that Mr Johnson is “staying neutral” despite his remaining arch-loyalists throwing their support behind Ms Truss.

Two of them, Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg, announced their backing and stepped up their public criticism of Mr Sunak after leaving Mr Johnson’s Cabinet meeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37OOH4_0geIFn9r00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Ms Dorries, the Culture Secretary, accused the former chancellor’s campaign of deploying “dirty tricks” to benefit his campaign and backed Ms Truss as the Brexiteers’ candidate.

Brexit opportunities minister Mr Rees-Mogg accused Mr Sunak of having implemented “economically damaging” policies.

Asked if No 10 is involved in an anti-Sunak operation as the first round of voting loomed, Mr Johnson’s press secretary bluntly said: “No.”

She declined to say whether Downing Street remains supportive of the former chancellor, whose resignation helped end Mr Johnson’s grip on No 10.

The press secretary said she did not know whether Mr Johnson discussed backing Ms Truss with his allies before they made their public declaration in Downing Street.

“He’s staying neutral in this contest,” the spokeswoman said.

Mr Rees-Mogg argued that the Foreign Secretary is “fiscally on the right side of the argument”, unlike Mr Sunak.

The minister told Sky News that Ms Truss “opposed the endless tax rises of the former chancellor, which I think have been economically damaging, I also was opposed to (them) in Cabinet”.

He also said Ms Truss – who voted Remain in the 2016 European Union referendum – is more willing to take advantage of Brexit than Leave-voting Mr Sunak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0J3Y_0geIFn9r00
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps defended Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who abandoned his own leadership bid to back Mr Sunak, denied claims from Ms Dorries that the campaign has engaged in dirty tricks.

“Simply, in this case it just didn’t happen,” he said.

Meanwhile, trade minister Ms Mordaunt officially launched her campaign by telling colleagues who had been fearful of losing their seats under Mr Johnson’s leadership that she is their “best shot” at winning the next election.

“I’m the candidate that Labour fear the most – and they’re right to,” she told Conservatives at Westminster’s Cinnamon Club.

Seen as one of the frontrunners in the race, Ms Mordaunt declined to describe Mr Johnson as a good Prime Minister, instead thanking him for delivering Brexit.

Ms Mordaunt insisted she is “very different” from Mr Johnson but indicated she would not call an early general election to win her own mandate if she entered No 10.

The naval reservist and former defence secretary pledged to return to traditional Conservative values of “low tax, small state and personal responsibility”.

She said she stands by the Conservative manifesto commitment to meet the Nato target for defence spending of 2% of GDP and increase it by 0.5% above inflation every year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uavms_0geIFn9r00
Health Secretary Steve Barclay (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

She won the backing of Sir Mike Penning, who resigned as Conservative Party vice-chairman to campaign for Ms Mordaunt.

“I think the momentum is still going with her,” he told Sky News.

The next ballot will be held on Thursday, when the candidate who wins the fewest votes to be eliminated. The process will continue until two are left.

The final pair will spend the summer battling it out to win the support of Conservative members, with their choice of the next prime minister being unveiled on September 5.

Mr Johnson will formally tender his resignation to the Queen to make way for his successor the following day, his official spokesman confirmed.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Key quotes from the Conservative leadership campaign TV debate

The contenders to succeed Boris Johnson have faced off in a second televised debate. Here are some of the key quotes from the five remaining rivals in the Tory leadership contest. “I’d love to stand here and say ‘look, I’ll cut this tax, that tax and another tax and it...
BUSINESS
newschain

Tory leader candidate Tom Tugendhat quotes Dumbledore during Channel 4 debate

Conservative Party leader candidate Tom Tugendhat channelled his inner wizard and quoted Albus Dumbledore during Channel 4’s leadership debate. The word “Dumbledore” was soon trending on Twitter when the former military officer quoted JK Rowling’s character from her beloved Harry Potter series after being asked by an audience member: “Why should the public trust you?”
ELECTIONS
newschain

One more Tory hopeful to be eliminated in the race for No 10

Contenders for the Tory leadership will be whittled down to just four on Monday as MPs cast their votes in the third round of the contest to find a successor to Boris Johnson. The remaining candidates were involved in series of bad-tempered exchanges in the latest TV debate – staged by ITV – on Sunday evening as the battle for a place in the run off ballot of party members became ever more bitter.
ELECTIONS
newschain

Mordaunt clashes with rivals on trans issues in Tory leadership TV debate

Penny Mordaunt has clashed with Tory leadership rivals Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch as they challenged her record on trans issues in the first TV debate of the contest. Appearing before a Channel 4 studio audience, Ms Truss and Ms Badenoch accused Ms Mordaunt of having backed self-identification when she had responsibility for equalities issues – something she strongly denied.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Nadhim Zahawi
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Graham Brady
Person
Boris Johnson
newschain

MPs to stage confidence vote in Boris Johnson’s Government

MPs will stage a vote of confidence in the Government on Monday amid renewed opposition calls for Boris Johnson to step down immediately and hand over to a caretaker prime minister. If the Government is defeated it would almost certainly trigger a general election, although that would require a significant...
POLITICS
newschain

Three murdered in Indiana shooting before civilian killed gunman

Police said a shooting at an Indiana mall killed three people and wounded two others before a civilian shot and killed the gunman on Sunday evening. Authorities are searching the mall for any other victims, but assistant chief of police Chris Bailey said he believes the shooting was contained to the food court.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Tory#Cabinet#The House Of Commons
newschain

Emotional Tiger Woods admits he has probably played final Open at St Andrews

An emotional Tiger Woods fought back tears as he made an early exit from what is almost certain to be his last Open Championship at St Andrews. A winner on the Old Course in both 2000 and 2005, Woods could only add a second round of 75 to his opening 78 to finish nine over par and miss the cut in the Open for just the fourth time in his career.
GOLF
newschain

‘Typical’ quips the Queen as mobile phone rings during hospice visit

The Queen saw the funny side when a mobile phone rang at a crucial moment as she officially opened a £22 million hospice building. The 96-year-old monarch, joined by the Princess Royal, was making a rare public appearance outside Windsor Castle, to formally launch the new home of the Thames Hospice, which has been welcoming royals for decades.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
newschain

Speculation about Putin’s assassination ‘wishful thinking’, military chief says

Britain’s armed forces chief has dismissed speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not well” or could be assassinated as “wishful thinking”. The UK Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin was asked if President Putin, who launched an invasion of Ukraine in February, could be “toppled” or face “regime change”.
WORLD
newschain

Truss allies deny ‘black ops’ campaign against Mordaunt as campaign heats up

Allies of Liz Truss have denied involvement in a “black ops” campaign against rival Penny Mordaunt, as the race to replace Boris Johnson becomes increasingly bitter. The Foreign Secretary is bidding to consolidate and increase support from the right of the Conservative Party in the leadership contest, in the face of a surge by the trade minister.
POLITICS
newschain

Danish rollercoaster to be scrapped after girl’s death

An amusement park in north-west Denmark is to scrap a rollercoaster for good after a 14-year-old girl died, reportedly when the rear part of the ride came off the rails. A 13-year-old boy also suffered hand injuries on Thursday on the Cobraen rollercoaster at the Tivoli Friheden amusement park in Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Rishi Sunak targets scrapping EU laws in fresh pitch to Brexiteers

Rishi Sunak is pledging to scrap hundreds of remaining EU laws and regulations if he wins the race for the Tory crown in a fresh pitch to win over Brexiteers. The former chancellor has said, if elected, he would appoint a Brexit minister to go through the remaining 2,400 EU laws still on the statute book.
POLITICS
newschain

Tory TV debate key points: Tax policies and Boris Johnson’s future

The cost of living, taxes, discussions about Boris Johnson’s Government and questions to each other were some of the key moments during the second Conservative leadership debate. Former chancellor Rishi Sunak accused Ms Truss and Ms Mordaunt of socialism and the candidates who were appointed to Mr Johnson’s Cabinet...
WORLD
newschain

Labour accuses Tory contenders of abandoning ‘levelling up’ agenda

Labour is accusing the remaining Tory leadership contenders of having abandoned Boris Johnson’s “levelling up” agenda in the race to promise tax cuts. In a keynote speech in Darlington on Monday, shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy will say that a Labour government will “meet this moment” and take up the commitment to bring prosperity to left-behind communities.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy