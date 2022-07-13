ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Farfetch Teams Up With Outlier Ventures to Help Luxury Fashion Startups Develop the Metaverse

By Stephen Garner
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37EtmU_0geIFkVg00
Kim Cattrall for Farfetch. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Farfetch has teamed up with metaverse brand accelerator Outlier Ventures to launch a new program designed to encourage more brands to get involved in web3 development.

On Wednesday, the two companies announced a new program called Dream Assembly Base Camp. According to Farfetch, the new program is designed to provide mentorship, networking, and support to luxury fashion and lifestyle startups eager to develop the future of web3 luxury commerce.

The remote 12-week program will be tailored to each startup and will focus on digital fashion, tokenized loyalty, immersive experiences, and the creator economy, Farfetch said. Participating startups will gain access to Farfetch and Outlier Ventures’ network of mentors from the fashion, technology and web3 industries, as well as investors, to support their future fundraising efforts.

“Web3 is an evolving area of growth, but with fundamental challenges to overcome to be usable and scalable within the luxury industry,” Carol Hilsum, senior director of product innovation at Farfetch, said in a statement. “We are on a mission to support the creation of a unique, curated, connected conversation to help drive the future of this space.”

Des Martin, chief marketing officer at Outlier Ventures, added: “Web3 is now at the intersection of fashion, culture, and art. It’s hard to think of a better combination than Outlier Ventures and Farfetch to accelerate luxury fashion founders and their projects. The services offered to founders range from fundraising support, tokenomics advice, community growth, marketing advice and everything else required to launch the next generation of Web3 luxury commerce.”

Applications for the Dream Assembly Base Camp program open today and will close on Aug. 19. The 12-week program will commence in late September.

This news comes as many metaverse experts believe the sky is the limit for brands activating in the virtual world.

“Most brands and companies entering into web3 are looking at this as the next evolution of the internet, not as a speculative investment,” Jeff Hood, a well-known NFT community builder and blockchain industry leader, told FN last week. “So they are laying the foundation for their brands for the future of what is to come.”

“By all metrics, interest in the metaverse only continues to rise,” Brian Trunzo, metaverse lead at web3 developer Polygon Studios, told FN last week. “And this is a long-term game. Even Citi projects the ‘metaversal economy’ to be anywhere between $8 and $13 trillion by 2030.”

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Decreasing Apparel Prices Are Helping to ‘Drive Down’ Online Retail Inflation, According to Adobe

Click here to read the full article. Price increases for goods sold online continued to slow in June, according to new data from Adobe released on Tuesday. In June 2022, online prices increased 0.3% year-over-year, down 1% from May, according to this month’s Adobe Digital Price Index (DPI). While this marks the 25th straight month of inflation online, June is the third month where online price increases have slowed. More specifically, seven out of the 18 categories tracked by the DPI saw month-over-month price decreases in June. Prices for electronics and apparel — major categories that made up 33% of the e-commerce spend...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Volumental and Red Wing Discuss Putting Fit at the Center of Everything

It’s time for footwear companies to stop thinking about fit as a technical problem and start understanding the emotional impact that fit has on the consumer’s journey. That was one of the key takeaways from the WWD Tech Forum session, “The Great Fit: Sizing in a Consumer-Centric Market,” which featured Alper Aydemir, CEO and co-founder of Volumental, and Mike VanGoethem, VP and client services officer at Red Wing. The session was moderated by Arthur Zaczkiewicz, executive editor of strategic content development at WWD.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Crocs Goes Goth With New Mastermind Japan Collaboration & Skull Jibbitz

Click here to read the full article. When you think of Crocs, edgy might not be the first description that comes to mind. But Japanese streetwear brand, Mastermind gives the brand’s classic style a makeover. The shoe company teamed up with the high-end brand to create limited-edition Clog collection featuring two unisex styles. The shoes will be available in an all-black version as well as black and white. The styles feature a relatively standard silhouette from Crocs, but Mastermind’s signature skull style comes into play through the oversized Jibbitz charms and strap locks. There’s also additional branding printed on the rubberized...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Des Martin
Footwear News

FFANY Shoes on Sale Will Reboot After Longtime Partnership With QVC Ends

After nearly three decades of raising funds for breast cancer research, FFANY Shoes on Sale is hitting pause in 2022 as it prepares for a reboot. The footwear industry’s biggest annual charity event, overseen by the Fashion Footwear Charitable Foundation (FFCF), recently ended its exclusive partnership with QVC after 28 years together.
NFL
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Hits the Golf Course in Skinny Jeans in Scotland

Erica Herman touched down in Scotland with boyfriend Tiger Woods on Monday, supporting him during the 150th Open tournament at the St. Andrews Old Course. While arriving at the course for the tournament’s practice round with Woods, Herman kept warm in a mint green sweatshirt. Giving the athleisure a light-hearted finish were white jeans. Completing her outfit was a set of sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a neon green handbag. Woods was dressed for the course in a white cap, dark blue Nike polo and navy trousers.
TENNIS
Footwear News

Serena Williams Laces Into Drawstring Dress and Nike Sneakers for Family Trip to Greece

Serena Williams brought her sporty style to Greece while on holiday. The ESPY Award-winning tennis star posed in front of an ancient temple with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia on Instagram, wearing a sleeveless black dress. Giving the asymmetric knee-length pair a modern edge was a drawstring at the thigh, creating a slit silhouette. Completing Williams’ off-duty outfit was a pendant necklace and sunglasses.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Fashion#Art#Outlier Ventures
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Hits High Notes Singing in ’90s Grunge-Inspired Dress & Dr. Martens Boots for ‘Lighthouse’ Debut on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson was the latest guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The star rocked out with Jimmy Fallon on to her new song “Lighthouse” on Tuesday night in New York, accompanied by a band as she showcased her dancing and singing. As the daughter of Michael Jackson, it seems obvious that Paris would have a natural talent for performing on stage. Jackson has been known to mix up her style, taking heavy...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Simone Biles Chicly Catches Big Fish That Reaches Her Height in Crop Top, Cutoff Shorts & Quilted Slides

Click here to read the full article. Simone Biles seized the day in practical style on Thursday while enjoying a fishing excursion with her fiance, Houston Texans football star Jonathan Owens. “Fish almost as tall as her,” Owens captioned a photo, showing 4-foot-8 Biles posing alongside her catch. With the tropical background behind her, the Olympic gymnast showcased her casual-cool style with a sleeveless bright blue cropped zip-up top. She paired it with another blue staple, high-waisted denim cutoff shorts with the button undone. Biles kept accessories to a minimum. With the white zipper of the top pulled down, the deep V-neck...
HOUSTON, TX
Footwear News

France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron Gets Chic in Pussybow Dress & Chocolate Pumps for NATO Dinner in Spain

Click here to read the full article. Brigitte Macron recently traveled to Spain with her husband, French president Emmanuel Macron, for the two-day NATO Summit in Madrid. For an informal NATO dinner bustling with world leaders on June 29, the 69-year-old French first lady channeled classic business style, turning to a quintessential French dress silhouette for the occasion. For the event, Brigitte wore a light blue pussybow dress with a breezy below-the-knee hem. The crepe dress featured a classic conservative silhouette and slightly voluminous sleeves, which were cuffed at the wrists. For footwear, the French first lady wore simple chocolate brown patent...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ivana Trump, Ex-Wife of Donald Trump, Model & Businesswoman Dies at 73 of Cardiac Arrest

Ivana Trump, former model, author and businesswoman, died on July 14 at the age of 73. Trump passed from cardiac arrest. Born in Gottwaldoc, Czechoslovakia (now Zlín, Czech Republic) on Feb. 20, 1949, Trump established herself as a student skier and graduated from Charles University in 1972. Upon immigrating to Canada, she worked as a ski instructor and furthered her career as a model, appearing in ads for Eaton’s, Auckie Sanft and Thierry Mugler — for whom she also served as a muse.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
Footwear News

Jill Biden Perfectly Pairs Pleated Floral Dress & Suede Pumps For Ukrainian Refugee Center Visit With Queen Letizia of Spain

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dr. Jill Biden made a case for the summer season as she joined Queen Letizia of Spain for a visit to the Centre for Care, Reception and Referral of Ukrainian Refugees in Spain today. The first lady continued with her colorful style streak, stepping out in a navy blue dress that was decorated with floral print. The short-sleeve number also included a V-neckline and a wide pleated hem. Biden complemented her ensemble with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

Supreme and Nike Are Bringing Shox Back

Supreme and Nike have been collaborating for 20 years. Among their greatest hits: camouflage takes on the streamlined Air Max 96 silhouette; a pair of SB Dunk Low Pros with the elephant print originally used across the Air Jordan III; star-spangled Dunk Highs; and an in-your-face baroque Foamposite. That's not to mention plenty of apparel to match.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Soars Above Africa’s Serengeti in Baby Pink Sneakers & Chanel Hat on Private Plane Ride

Lauren Sanchez took to the skies today and took a quick selfie while riding in a plane over Serengeti in Africa, posting a flurry of fun photos after that to recap the events. Sanchez can be seen with a black headset layered over a blue Chanel baseball cap emblazoned with the brand’s monogram. The journalist wore a cream zip-up hoodie over top a black crop top. In another photo shared to her social media account, Sanchez can be seen wearing black leggings to match the simple black crop top in a high-waisted style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Dances in ‘Light My Fire’ Video in Fishnet Stockings, Lace-Up Dress & Hidden Heels in

Gwen Stefani took the chance to dance with Shenseea and Sean Paul in the latter’s latest music video, “Light My Fire.”. For the occasion, the “Hollaback Girl” singer danced in a black long-sleeved fishnet top layered over a yellow and green minidress. The strapless piece included a front bodice laced up with black ties, creating a sleek cutout silhouette. Adding to her outfit’s allure was a set of thigh-high black fishnet stockings, as well as layered gold rings, bracelets and necklaces — plus a set of hoop earrings.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Reveals New Diamonds Collection

Expands its fine jewelry ventures with the new LV Diamonds collection. In celebration of the house’s French history, leading the charge is the signature monogram flower. Designed by Francesca Amfitheatrof, who is known for her work with Tiffany & Co. and is the current Artistic Director for watches and jewelry at Louis Vuitton, the collection features diamond studs, rings, bands and pendants.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SFGate

Major hotel owner sells 99-year-old San Francisco hotel

The largest owner of hotel properties in San Francisco is close to finalizing the sale of a 99-year-old boutique hotel near Union Square. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is selling the 236-room Hotel Spero to an affiliate of Memphis-based real estate management firm Fairwood Capital LLC, the San Francisco Business Times reported. News of the sale was found through a liquor license application.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Footwear News

Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West

Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Footwear News

138K+
Followers
16K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy