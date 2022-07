The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles heading into the 2022 NFL season. As it stands right now, former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky holds the No. 1 spot on the depth chart over No. 20 overall pick Kenny Pickett and returning backup Mason Rudolph. But with training camp and preseason still ahead, that could easily change before Week 1.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO