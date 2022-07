PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ellen Greenberg, a Philadelphia school teacher, was found stabbed in her Manayunk apartment nearly 20 times back in 2011. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office determined her death was a suicide, but her parents never believed it. Now, the case is being sent back to Philadelphia’s District Attorney’s Office. While the case shifts from the state AG’s Office to the Philadelphia DA’s Office, Greenberg’s parents say they just want justice for their daughter. “We have a mission to get justice for our daughter,” Josh Greenberg said. Sandee and Josh Greenberg have been living a parent’s worst nightmare for years. Their daughter Ellen...

