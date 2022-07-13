ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is still in the race to be the UK’s next prime minister?

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
The race to replace Boris Johnson as the UK’s next prime minister is hotting up.

Here are the candidates left in the Tory leadership contest following the first round of voting.

– Rishi Sunak

Age: 42

Ministerial experience: Chancellor of the Exchequer until July 5 when he quit in protest at the Prime Minister’s leadership.

What did he do before politics? Hedge fund manager.

What does he say on tax? He has promised to get the tax burden down once inflation is under control, saying “it is a question of when, not if”, but warned rivals “it is not credible to promise lots more spending and lower taxes”.

What does he say on defence spending? He views the Nato target of 2% of GDP as a “floor and not a ceiling” and notes it is set to rise to 2.5% “over time” but refuses to set “arbitrary targets”.

What is his position on identity politics? He has criticised “trends to erase women via the use of clumsy, gender-neutral language”.

How did he vote in the 2016 Brexit referendum? Leave.

Constituency: Richmond (Yorks).

Votes in the first round of the leadership contest: 88.

Lowest odds: 6/4.

– Penny Mordaunt

Age: 49.

Ministerial experience: Currently trade minister, has had Cabinet jobs in the defence and international development briefs.

What did she do before politics? She was a magician’s assistant while in college before a career in public relations.

What does she say about tax? She has pledged a 50% cut in VAT on fuel. But she insists she will maintain control of the public finances.

What does she say on defence spending? She stands by the manifesto commitment to the Nato target but would also create a civil defence force to supplement the military.

Where does she stand on identity politics? She said: “It was Margaret Thatcher who said, ‘Every prime minister needs a Willie’. A woman like me doesn’t have one.”

How did she vote in the 2016 Brexit referendum? Leave.

Constituency: Portsmouth North.

Votes in the first round of the leadership contest: 67.

Lowest odds: 13/8.

– Liz Truss

Age: 46.

Ministerial experience: Current Foreign Secretary.

What did she do before politics? Worked as an economist for Shell and Cable and Wireless and was then a deputy director for right-of-centre think tank Reform.

What does she say on tax? She has pledged to “start cutting taxes from day one”, reversing April’s rise in national insurance and promising to keep “corporation tax competitive”.

How did she vote in the 2016 Brexit referendum? Remain.

Constituency: South West Norfolk.

Votes in the first round of the leadership contest: 50.

Lowest odds: 10/3.

– Tom Tugendhat

Age: 49.

Ministerial experience: Never held ministerial office but chairs the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee.

What did he do before politics? Served in the Army Intelligence Corps in Iraq and Afghanistan and was an adviser to the Chief of Defence Staff.

What does he say about tax? He would cut 10p a litre off fuel duty and change tax incentives to encourage business investment.

What is his position on defence spending? He would increase it to 3% of GDP saying national security must come before “bean counters and spreadsheets”.

How did he vote in the 2016 Brexit referendum? Remain.

Constituency: Tonbridge and Malling.

Votes in the first round of the leadership contest: 37.

Lowest odds: 16/1.

– Suella Braverman

Attorney General Suella Braverman (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Age: 42.

Ministerial experience: Current Attorney General.

What did she do before entering politics? She was a barrister specialising in public law and judicial review cases, including defending the Home Office in immigration cases.

What does she say about tax? She would cut VAT on energy and fuel bills. Corporation tax would also be cut to attract and incentivise investment.

What does she say on the net-zero target? Says the “all-consuming desire” to achieve the target by 2050 should be suspended otherwise the economy “will end up with zero growth”.

Where does she stand on identity politics? Wants to get rid of “woke rubbish” and return to “a country where describing a man and a woman in terms of biology does not mean that you’re going to lose your job”.

How did she vote in the 2016 Brexit referendum? Leave.

Constituency: Fareham.

Votes in the first round of the leadership contest: 32.

Lowest odds: 50/1.

– Kemi Badenoch

Age: 42.

Ministerial experience: Resigned as equalities minister and a minister in the Levelling Up department on July 6.

What did she do before politics? Worked in McDonald’s while at college, trained as an engineer, became an associate director at private bank Coutts and held a senior role with the Spectator magazine.

What does she say on tax? She is committed to reducing corporate and personal taxes but told rivals: “I will not enter into a tax bidding war over ‘my tax cuts are bigger than yours’.”

What does she say about the net-zero target? Has described the current policy as “unilateral economic disarmament” that is being pursued “without thought” for industries in the poorer parts of the UK.

What’s her position on identity politics? A possible indication: the gender neutral toilets at the venue for her campaign launch had paper “men” and “ladies” signs taped to the doors.

How did she vote in the 2016 Brexit referendum? Leave.

Constituency: Saffron Walden.

Votes in the first round of the leadership contest: 40.

Lowest odds: 10/1.

newschain

Emotional Tiger Woods admits he has probably played final Open at St Andrews

An emotional Tiger Woods fought back tears as he made an early exit from what is almost certain to be his last Open Championship at St Andrews. A winner on the Old Course in both 2000 and 2005, Woods could only add a second round of 75 to his opening 78 to finish nine over par and miss the cut in the Open for just the fourth time in his career.
GOLF
newschain

Danish rollercoaster to be scrapped after girl’s death

An amusement park in north-west Denmark is to scrap a rollercoaster for good after a 14-year-old girl died, reportedly when the rear part of the ride came off the rails. A 13-year-old boy also suffered hand injuries on Thursday on the Cobraen rollercoaster at the Tivoli Friheden amusement park in Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

‘Typical’ quips the Queen as mobile phone rings during hospice visit

The Queen saw the funny side when a mobile phone rang at a crucial moment as she officially opened a £22 million hospice building. The 96-year-old monarch, joined by the Princess Royal, was making a rare public appearance outside Windsor Castle, to formally launch the new home of the Thames Hospice, which has been welcoming royals for decades.
CELL PHONES
newschain

Tory leader candidate Tom Tugendhat quotes Dumbledore during Channel 4 debate

Conservative Party leader candidate Tom Tugendhat channelled his inner wizard and quoted Albus Dumbledore during Channel 4’s leadership debate. The word “Dumbledore” was soon trending on Twitter when the former military officer quoted JK Rowling’s character from her beloved Harry Potter series after being asked by an audience member: “Why should the public trust you?”
ELECTIONS
newschain

Six people killed as dust storm causes US highway pile-up

Six people have died after a dust storm fuelled by wind gusts topping 60mph caused a pile-up in the US state of Montana. Twenty-one vehicles crashed on Interstate 90, three miles west of Hardin, and Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It...
MONTANA STATE
newschain

Rishi Sunak targets scrapping EU laws in fresh pitch to Brexiteers

Rishi Sunak is pledging to scrap hundreds of remaining EU laws and regulations if he wins the race for the Tory crown in a fresh pitch to win over Brexiteers. The former chancellor has said, if elected, he would appoint a Brexit minister to go through the remaining 2,400 EU laws still on the statute book.
POLITICS
newschain

Joe Biden says US ‘will not walk away’ from Middle East

Joe Biden has said the US “will not walk away” from the Middle East as he tries to ensure stability in a volatile corner of the globe and boost the worldwide flow of oil to reverse rising gas prices. His remarks – delivered at the Gulf Co-operation Council...
POTUS

