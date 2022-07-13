ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

FIGHT NIGHT: MMA bouts to light up end of July

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 4 days ago

Blaring noise and jarring action will take center stage July 30 at a MMA show — christened as Beatdown V — put on by Bartlesville’s Pantheon Martial Arts studio in the Washington Park Mall.

“It looks like this will be one our biggest ones to date,” said Houston Stout of the Pantheon gym. “At our last show we had 15 fights. We have 18 scheduled fights at this one. It should be quite the evening.”

Familiar warrior Bartlesville’s Damon Hill — who has fought in all the Pantheon shows — is slated to be back in the cage.

Ethan Ward and 17-year-old Hunter Ketcher, also both form the Bartlesville area, are slated to battle as well.

Both recently competed in Florida.Ketcher “has been lighting the world on fire,” Stout said.Eli Eggers and Alaina Stout are two other local battlers set to compete.

Eight-year-old Alaina will put her unbeaten kickboxing record on the line against an unbeaten opponent from Oklahoma City, Stout said.

Advanced tickets cost $30 (general admission), $40 (premium) and $80 (VIP).The cost at the door will be $35, $45 and $85.

More information on advance ticket sales for Beatdown V is available on the Pantheon Martial Arts home page or at stubwire.com.

Two lines of entrance are planned — the VIP line on the north side of the mall and the other two lines at the northeast doors.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: FIGHT NIGHT: MMA bouts to light up end of July

