TOLEDO, Ohio — A new proposal from Toledo's charter review board could give the mayor a third, four-year term and WTOL 11 sat down with one of the people who wrote it. Maumee, Perrysburg, Cleveland, Columbus: what do they all have in common? Toledo charter review board member Mike Beazely says they're all cities with no term limits for their mayors and he believes they're better for it.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO