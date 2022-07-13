What exactly is Comic-Con? 12 things to know about the massive San Diego convention

Guests attend the 2019 Comic-Con International preview night at San Diego Convention Center on July 17, 2019 in San Diego, California (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Comic-Con International has taken place in San Diego for decades.

It has exploded into a massive pop culture phenomenon, but it all started in a basement in San Diego. This year, it returns in person after two years of virtual events during the pandemic.

Here’s what else you need to know about this major local event.

1. Comic-Con is the San Diego Convention Center’s largest convention

With an annual attendance of over 130,000, Comic-Con boasts such a large crowd that nearby hotel bookings for the week of the event have to be allocated via lottery system. Although the event only spans four days, it has a big impact on San Diego’s economy. In its full form, Comic-Con is estimated by the San Diego Convention Corp. to bring in about $166 million for the region.

2. Comic-Con is an annual event

Toward the end of July every summer, Comic-Con shakes up downtown San Diego. This year, the event will run from July 21 to July 24, with a preview night on July 20. After celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2019, the in-person convention was canceled for two years due to COVID-19. A virtual alternative called “Comic-Con@home” was held instead. By the end of 2021, convention planners felt it was safe enough to hold an in-person event, and hosted “Comic Con 2021: Special Edition,” a smaller-scale, in-person event that took place over Thanksgiving weekend. This summer marks the convention’s first in-person summer event since 2019.

3. It all began in a basement

Initially founded as the San Diego Golden State Comic Book Convention, the first San Diego Comic-Con took place in the basement of the U.S Grant Hotel in the summer of 1970. The allure of the convention lay in the community it attracted. Just shy of 300 people crowded together to watch legends like comic creator Jack Kirby and sci-fi writer Ray Bradbury speak, to trade comics and to bond over their love for various characters. There were only two adults involved in that first convention, as a majority of the convention committee consisted of passionate teenagers. Many of the original founders still remain involved in the community, and five of them reunited to speak at a panel last year during “Comic Con 2021: Special Edition.”

This is the San Diego Convention Center along Harbor Drive in downtown on February 18, 2020 in San Diego, California. Measure C, a hotel tax hike on the March 3rd ballot, will raise money for a major convention center expansion, homelessness and road repairs.

4. Comic-Con takes place at the San Diego Convention Center

The convention was held at a handful of different venues during its earlier years, but established the San Diego Convention center as its home back in 1991. Once the convention started gaining major traction and popularity in the early-2000s, badges began to sell out before the convention even began. In 2019 Comic-Con organizers signed a three-year contract ensuring the convention would remain in San Diego through 2024.

5. It is a hub for all things pop culture, not just comics

Names can be deceiving; while Comic-Con was founded with the intent of spreading comic love and appreciation, as times changed, so did the convention. It has come to encapsulate everything under the umbrella of pop culture: films, TV shows, cosplay, collectibles and more. Of course, there is still a thread of comic book fervor at the heart of this convention, and there are usually comic book sellers dotted around the main exhibit hall. But overall, the multifaceted aspect of this convention is actually one of the main things that distinguishes San Diego Comic-Con from the various other comic conventions around the U.S. Due to its proximity to Los Angeles and plethora of Hollywood connections, San Diego Comic-Con has a reputation of being the site of big reveals in the film and TV world.

Sesame Street cast members, Eric Jacobson, left with Grover, Ryan Dillon, with Elmo, and Matt Vogel, right, who is the Count, during the Sesame Street at 50 panel discussion on day three of the Comic-Con International Convention, July 20, 2019, at the San Diego Convention Center, in San Diego, California.

6. A badge grants access to panels, vendors and more

A Comic-Con badge allows fans to peruse the vast exhibit hall, which typically features a sea of well-known vendors such as Lego and Funko, as well as tons of independent businesses. From art to apparel, practically any piece of pop culture memorabilia you can dream up can be found at a booth in the exhibit hall. Many exhibitors offer exclusive Comic-Con collectibles that can only be purchased on site, and these often sell out before the end of the weekend. Badges also allow fans to sit in on panels, which range in topics. Some are about a specific show or film, and feature some of the cast members and occasional sneak peaks at upcoming content. Others are run by fan bases, creators and more. The official Comic-Con website usually has a full list of panels to anticipate, so that fans can make a game plan ahead of time.

7. Fans have to secure a badge months in advance

Over the past 20 years, the virtual queue for Comic-Con badges has become rather intense. Badge sales typically take place in the fall for the following summer’s convention. There are two separate badge sales, “Returning Registration” for fans who have previously attended Comic-Con, and “Open Registration” for everyone else. Children under the age of 12 can get in for free with a paying adult, but still need to register online prior to the event. Badges are sold individually by the day, or as a 4-day package with or without preview night access. These are usually mailed out to fans a few weeks before the convention, or are available for on-site pickup. This year’s event is sold out.

8. You don’t need a badge to soak in the atmosphere

Downtown San Diego comes alive during Comic-Con week, with local restaurants and bars serving up pop culture-themed specials and cosplayers taking to the streets. It’s a great week to just sit and people watch, but there are also a ton of free activities and immersive outdoor activations to experience. Fans can undoubtedly spend an entire day working their way through all of the free outdoor attractions, if not the entire weekend. Among the attractions this year will be a Dungeons and Dragons Tavern for fans to explore and a Walking Dead fan celebration featuring props from the show and tons of photo opportunities.

sailboats, yachts and dinghies light up San Diego Bay during the 48th annual San Diego Bay Parade of Lights. This year’s theme is Comic-Con Superhero’s on the bay with vessels putting on display inspired by their favorite comic books. The procession begins at Shelter Island and will continue towards Harbor Island and pass by downtown Embarcadero to the turn around point at the pier at Cesar Chavez Park and then continues to and ends near the Coronado Ferry Landing.

9. Comic-Con can be an all day affair

The exhibit hall is open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday this year, but the festivities carry on through the night. Once the convention center closes for the night, fans flock into the streets of the surrounding Gaslamp Quarter. From themed parties to costume contests, there’s tons to do. Not to mention “next day lines” which badge-holders can join each evening to score Hall H wristbands for the next days big panels.

10. You may spot a few celebrities

Comic-Con certainly didn’t start out as a hub for celebrities, but as the convention’s audience and reach has expanded over the years, so have the types of special guests who attend. Many come to speak at panels for their TV shows or films, and stay for the atmosphere. Some celebrities have even been known to disguise themselves and walk around the expo hall in their free time. From Mark Hamill, who hid in plain sight amongst fans dressed as a stormtrooper back in 2018, to Ben Affleck, who stuck on a scary mask and a simple t-shirt to blend into the crowds, you never know who you may see (or be standing next to).

Bryan Nguyen of Irvine dressed as Superman with his daughter Kara as Supergirl at Comic Con International in San Diego on July 20, 2019. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

11. It’s open to all ages

Fans of all ages are welcome at Comic-Con. Popular children’s companies like Cartoon Network and Mattel often have booths in the exhibit hall. In addition, there are always a selection of family-friendly panels aimed to entertain younger fans (and give parents a break from all of the walking). There are also several seating areas, benches and food carts sprinkled around the convention center for fans to rest at if needed.

12. Expect to rake in a few freebies

From the collectible bags and pins that are handed out to badge-holders at registration, to the posters and comics handed out at various booths within the exhibition hall, there is always an abundance of freebies at Comic-Con. Just taking a lap around the exhibit hall, you’re bound to end up with some pretty neat items. Not to mention that some of the bigger panels often bring themed gifts, such as apparel and stationary, for fans lucky enough to make it into the panel hall.