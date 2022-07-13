ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Mercy to offer multi-cancer screening test

By C.C. McCandless
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mercy Health Systems is offering a new screening that can detect more than 50 different types of cancer.

According to a press release, the Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) test can detect types of cancers that currently have no recommended screening tests through a simple blood sample. It can also alert patients to hard-to-detect, aggressive and often fatal types of cancer like pancreatic, ovarian and esophageal cancers. Results are returned approximately two weeks after a test.

The MCED test, which should be used together with U.S. guideline-recommended annual cancer screenings, looks for signals in the bloodstream that may be linked to cancer. If a cancer signal is detected, the test can often pinpoint its origin in the body to help the care team develop the next steps for treatment or additional diagnostic testing.

The MCED test is recommended for adults with an elevated risk for cancer, such as those aged 50 or older. This new blood test should be used in addition to, not in place of, other cancer-screening tests recommended by health care providers.

The MCED test does not detect all cancers, nor does it measure the genetic risk of developing cancer in the future.

More information about the MCED test is available here .

