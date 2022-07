Party in the Park in Painesville started out as a barbecue with a petting zoo and a clown. Now, it has grown into Ohio’s largest free music festival. Party in the Park, which runs July 15-17 on the square in Painesville, has been going on since 1979, according to Pam Morse, co-chair of Party in the Park and president of the Painesville Community Improvement Corporation (PCIC).

PAINESVILLE, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO