Mother arrested on murder charges 23 years after 6-year-old found dead in DeKalb cold case

A cold case murder of a 6-year-old has been solved 23 years later. Investigators have charged the child’s mother with murder.

In 1999, officials found the body of a 6-year-old boy in Decatur, but were never able to identify him.

A break in the case finally came through this year and officials identified the victim as William DaShawn Hamilton. The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office has charged Teresa Black, Hamilton’s mother, with felony murder and other counts.

The district attorney’s office said Black was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona and will be brought back to Georgia.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said it assisted investigators on the case after it received a tip from someone who knew Hamilton and Black in the 90s.

The woman, who wished to not be identified, told the center she used to take care of Hamilton when they lived in Charlotte, North Carolina. She had been searching for them every since.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said this case is why cold case investigators should never give up hope to solve them.

“For more than two decades, a woman in Charlotte followed her gut feeling that something wasn’t right. She made phone calls, scoured the internet and talked to anybody who would listen. We’re grateful she never stopped until she found that rendering of William online and gave investigators the missing piece to help solve this 23-year-old mystery,” said Angeline Hartmann. “A huge thank you to the Dekalb County District Attorney’s Office, the Dekalb County Medical Examiner’s Office and Dekalb County Police for their hard work that brought us here today.”

