ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Officials: 343 accidents, 358 traffic-related deaths so far this year

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGzpo_0geICpmi00

There is a rise in traffic deaths already this year, officials say. The state is reporting hundreds of crashes and fatalities from the start of this year to now.

“It's just not safe you know, for children, really nobody,” says Robert Wilson, of Georgia.

Wilson, who drives in the New Jersey/New York area, has noticed more accidents lately on his morning commute.

So far this year, that there have been 343 accidents and 358 deaths -- as of Tuesday.

When looking at the year-to-date comparison from the past two years, fatalities have gone up from 274 in 2020, then 305 in 2021, and this year now at 358.

The National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration reports it has been seeing more hot car deaths in recent years. Motorists are advised to take extra precaution on that front when children and animals are in the car.

The state also recommends taking a defensive driver course, which could be a good refresher and reminder of changing bad driving habits. If you pass, some car insurances give you a discount.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12

Clarkstown police issue alert for Publisher's Clearing House scam

The Clarkstown Police Department has issued a new scam alert, and they hate to say it but, no, you didn't win a bunch of money from Publisher's Clearing House...sorry. Officials say someone is calling the elderly and vulnerable, telling them they won a multimillion-dollar Publisher's Clearing House prize. Then, the...
CLARKSTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

92K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy