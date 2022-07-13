Grayson County Deputies Investigate Weekend Shooting

HARDINSBURG (07/13/22) – Breckinridge County Schools reminds parents and guardians that the deadline for enrolling in the “Brave Academy” Distance Learning Program for grades 3 through 12 is tomorrow (Fri, 07/15). Students wishing to enroll in the BRAVE Academy are required to attend an orientation session with their parent/guardian for an introduction to the program. At the orientation, prospective students will learn about the online program and expectations for enrollment. Students erolled in the BRAVE Academy must make satisfactory progress and follow all expectations. Contact Dr. Justin Arnold, Digital Learning Coordinator, at (270) 580-4727 or justin.arnold@breck.kyschools.us with questions.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO