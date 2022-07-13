ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, KY

Grayson County Deputies Investigate Weekend Shooting

wxbc1043.com
 4 days ago

LEITCHFIELD (07/09/22) – The Grayson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting from...





COVID Update: At least 25 Confirmed Cases In County This Week

HARDINSBURG (07/15/22) — The Breckinridge County Health Department updated the COVID outbreak in a social media post earlier in the week. As of Tuesday, there were 25 confirmed cases in Breckinridge County, with three patients hospitalized. There have been at least 44 confirmed cases locally during the month of July with the death toll in the county placed at 80.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY


Good Samaritan Center’s Commodity Distribution Set For Next Week

HARDINSBURG (07/14/22) – The Good Samaritan Center Commodity distribution will start Monday, July 18th through Thursday, July 21st. The hours are 8:30 to 12:00. They will distribute these as before by driving to the overhead door at the side of the building. Please don’t leave your vehicle. Per UDSA rules, if picking up food for someone else you must bring a signed permission slip along with proof of address.
HARDINSBURG, KY


Corvette Museum To Improve Motorsports Park Damaged By December Tornado

BOWLING GREEN (07/14/22) – The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green announced this week it will spend over two-point-four million dollars in improvements to the Motorsports Park across I-65 from the Museum. The park suffered damage when an EF-3 tornado touched down in Bowling Green back in December. Museum board officials decided rather than restoration, they would instead upgrade the facility. The park will remain open during construction, which is scheduled for completion by early 2024.
BOWLING GREEN, KY


Breck Schools BRAVE Academy Registration Deadline Is Friday

HARDINSBURG (07/13/22) – Breckinridge County Schools reminds parents and guardians that the deadline for enrolling in the “Brave Academy” Distance Learning Program for grades 3 through 12 is tomorrow (Fri, 07/15). Students wishing to enroll in the BRAVE Academy are required to attend an orientation session with their parent/guardian for an introduction to the program. At the orientation, prospective students will learn about the online program and expectations for enrollment. Students erolled in the BRAVE Academy must make satisfactory progress and follow all expectations. Contact Dr. Justin Arnold, Digital Learning Coordinator, at (270) 580-4727 or justin.arnold@breck.kyschools.us with questions.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY

