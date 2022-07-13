ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Lewandowski forced to train with Bayern Munich and ‘hardly speaks to team-mates’ amid Barcelona transfer interest

By Ian Tuckey
 4 days ago

BARCELONA target Robert Lewandowski 'hardly spoke to team-mates' as he was forced to train with Bayern Munich.

The wantaway strike legend was accused of joining in last and lacking commitment after returning alone from a family' break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKxWN_0geIC6ac00
Strike legend Robert Lewandowski was said to show little enthusiasm in training
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JlFBg_0geIC6ac00
Sadio Mane was out in front in practice for Bayern after his move from Liverpool

Lewandowski, 33, is close to landing his dream Barca move after angering Bayern by going public on his desire to leave.

But it is claimed his attitude back in training for the German giants was in sharp contrast to Bayern's new frontman Sadio Mane.

Senegal superstar Mane, 30, insists he is "challenging myself to get better and better” with his £35million switch from Liverpool.

But Lewandowski seemed to have the weight of the world on his shoulders as he enters the last year of his Bayern contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nU2Ve_0geIC6ac00

The Bayern and Germany outlet tweeted: "Lewandowski was the last to start all training exercises.

"He completed them but never with 100% commitment.

"He hardly spoke with his teammates. Only Leon Goretzka often spoke to Lewandowski today and Jamal Musiala engaged with him in some jokes."

He reportedly returned to Germany alone this week after death threats on social media.

The Poland hero's wife Anna and his children stayed behind while Lewandowski came back for Bayern's annual pre-season medical tests.

But suggestions he would refuse to train appear unfounded - even if his mind seems elsewhere.

