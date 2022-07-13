ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Lynch reacts to ‘Glee’ co-star Lea Michele’s ‘Funny Girl’ casting

By Jolie Zenna
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

Jane Lynch is ecstatic for her former “Glee” co-star Lea Michele, who has landed her dream role as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s “Funny Girl.”

“I adore her. She’s just going to take this show and make it her own,” the actress told Deadline.

“I’m so glad she’s getting the opportunity in real life to do the show and not just on ‘Glee.’”

Michele, 35, will be taking over the starring role from Beanie Feldstein, who announced her abrupt departure via social media over the weekend. Lynch, who played the role of Mrs. Brice, will also be departing, with Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh stepping in.

Both Michele and Feldshuh, 73, will begin their performances on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

“[Lea and I] have been in touch about it,” Lynch, 61, said of the cast changes. “You know, it was just a really strong idea to have Feldshuh and Lea premiere together. That’s the only reason [we won’t appear together].”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lHYDv_0geIBv7H00
Jane Lynch voiced support for former “Glee” co-star Lea Michele joining “Funny Girl.”

Ever since it was announced that Michele would replace Feldstein, 29, in the show, fans have taken to social media to express their mixed emotions.

And unlike supportive Lynch, Sammie Ware, who also starred on “Glee,” tweeted about her disappointment in the casting due to Michele’s alleged mistreatment and racist behavior towards her on set.

“Yes, I see y’all. Yes, I care. Yes, I’m affected. Yes, I’m human. Yes, I’m Black. Yes, I was abused. Yes, my dreams were tainted,” the 30-year-old wrote Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVt76_0geIBv7H00
In 2020, many of Michele’s former “Glee” castmates came forward about her alleged mistreatment of others on the set of the hit show.

She continued, “Yes, Broadway upholds whiteness. Yes, Hollywood does the same. Yes, silence is complicity. Yes, I’m loud. Yes, I’d do it again.”

Meanwhile, Michele – who has dreamed of playing Fanny Brice on Broadway for years now – made a heartfelt announcement of her own via Instagram this week.

“A dream come true is an understatement,” she wrote. “I’m so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway. See you September 6th. @funnygirlbwy #FUNNYGIRL.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZeonN_0geIBv7H00
Lynch will be stepping down from her role as Mrs. Brice at the end of the month.

The “Brunette Ambition” author’s casting came amid Feldstein’s shocking exit news.

The actress cited that her reasoning for her “extremely difficult decision” to step down from the role earlier than expected was because the show was headed in a “different direction.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tg8Do_0geIBv7H00
Michele has wanted the role of Fanny Brice ever since her days on “Glee.”

However, sources told Page Six that Feldstein was “basically fired” from the Broadway production due to poor performance reviews and declining ticket sales.

Reps for Feldstein and the show did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

