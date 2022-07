Parker and partner Toby Kraus have set their sights well beyond food trucks and are aiming instead to build an all-electric RV company that will upend the industry. "Every time that I would tell people about the food truck project, RVs would come up in conversation because these (vehicles) have similar needs for onboard power," said Parker, a Tesla veteran who worked on the battery for the Model 3.

ECONOMY ・ 11 HOURS AGO