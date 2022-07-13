ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls ISD applies for federal grants

By Priscilla Meza
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is applying for federal grants for the 2022-2023 school year. Gary Patterson, the district’s financial consultant, said despite receiving four grants and budget cuts made in April, the district will still be in a $3 million deficit. Board...

