New Orleans, LA

‘Five Days At Memorial’ Trailer: Vera Farmiga Stars In Apple’s Hurricane Katrina Drama – Update

By Denise Petski
 3 days ago
UPDATED, 7 AM: Apple has released the full trailer for Five Days At Memorial , its limited series that chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a New Orleans hospital. Vera Farmiga , Cornelius Smith Jr. and Cherry Jones star in the series which premieres Friday, August 12. You can watch the new trailer above and the previously released teaser trailer below.

PREVIOUS, June 22: “There is nothing else to do for them except to them make them comfortable.” So says Vera Farmiga’s Dr. Anna Pou in the first trailer for Apple TV’s Hurricane Katrina drama Five Days At Memorial.

Written by EPs Oscar winner John Ridley and Emmy winner Carlton Cuse, the limited series chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a New Orleans hospital. In the five days following the storm, thousands were trapped inside Memorial Medical Center. When the floodwaters rose, power failed and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at the hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come.

In addition to Farmiga, Robert Pine, Cherry Jones, Julie Ann Emery, Cornelius Smith Jr., Adepero Oduye, Molly Hager, Michael Gaston and W. Earl Brown also star in the series from ABC Signature based on Sheri Fink’s nonfiction book.

Five Days At Memorial is executive produced and written by Cuse and Ridley, and directed by Cuse, Ridley and Wendey Stanzler (For All Mankind, Dispatches From Elsewhere). Five Days at Memorial hails from ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

The eight-episode series premieres globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, August 12, followed by new episodes weekly every Friday through September 16.

