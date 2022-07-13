ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Munsters: Rob Zombie's Movie Prequel Releases Full Trailer

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40jDmi_0geIBRpb00

The full trailer for Rob Zombie’s The Munsters… well, it exists.

The movie prequel/”reimagining” of the classic 1960s sitcom wrapped filming on July 7, after a months-long shoot in Budapest, and is due for a September 2022 release. Its sets include superfan Zombie’s lovingly faithful recreation of the titular clan’s 1313 Mockingbird Lane abode.

“From Rob Zombie comes the strangest love story ever told,” reads the official synopsis, “as Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood in the all-new feature length film.”

The cast is led by Jeff Daniel Phillips (The Gifted, Zombie’s 3 From Hell), Sheri Moon Zombie (The Devil’s Rejects) and Daniel Roebuck (The Man in the High Castle, 3 From Hell) as Herman, Lily and The Count AKA Grandpa — the characters previously played on the small screen by Fred Gwynne, Yvonne de Carlo and Al Lewis.

Others slated to appear in the film include Cassandra “Elvira, Mistress of the Dark” Peterson as real estate agent Barbara Carr and Jorge Garcia (Lost) as Floop, a laboratory assistant who lives with kyphosis, while OG Munsters cast members Butch Patrick and Pat Priest (who played Eddie and the second/longterm cousin Marilyn) are due for cameos.

A Universal 1440 Entertainment production, The Munsters is expected to have a theatrical release, but also is rumored to have a streaming home on Peacock. Whatever the case, Zombie said this spring that it the flick getting a PG rating, despite the filmmaker’s penchant for… worse.

“For those of you speculating, wondering and assuming that ‘The Munsters’ would be dirty, violent and nasty…well, you are wrong,” Zombie wrote on Instagram, announcing the project’s PG rating. “It’s all good down on Mockingbird Lane.”

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Uncoupled Thrusts Neil Patrick Harris Back Into New York's Gay Dating Scene, Ready or Not — Watch Netflix Trailer

Click here to read the full article. If Cher couldn’t make you believe in life after love, maybe Netflix’s new comedy will do the trick. Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, a 50-year-old New York City real estate agent whose world is rocked when he’s unexpectedly, unceremoniously dumped by his boyfriend of 17 years (played by Tuc Watkins). Dating is hard enough, but to be gay in New York at Michael’s age is an entirely different beast. As Michael is about to discover, it’s all Grindr and “pity threesomes” and snarky assistants who openly judge your crow’s feet. Joining Michael on his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVLine

Who's the Boss? Sequel Series Lands at Freevee, With Stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano Set to Return

Click here to read the full article. The long-awaited Who’s the Boss? sequel series has finally found a home: Amazon’s Freevee (formerly known as IMDb TV) is now developing the series, according to our sister site Deadline. The project was first announced two years ago, with original stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano returning to reprise their roles as father and daughter Tony and Samantha Micelli. The sequel will take place 30 years later, with Samantha now a single mother and living in the same house as the original series. The new take “will explore generational differences, as well as opposing...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Gwynne
Person
Jorge Garcia
Person
Butch Patrick
Person
Rob Zombie
Person
Sheri Moon Zombie
Person
Daniel Roebuck
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Og
Cinemablend

Where The Crawdads Sing Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About The Adaptation Of The Bestselling Book

Delia Owens took the literary world by storm with her 2018 novel Where the Crawdads Sing, and it was little surprise when the film got picked up to be adapted as a movie. Reese Witherspoon is a producer on the upcoming mystery drama after selecting the book for her Hello Sunshine Book Club, and now audiences are about to see the struggles of Marsh Girl Kya play out on the big screen. Where the Crawdads Sing has screened for critics ahead of its July 22 release, and the reviews are in.
MOVIES
Popculture

These 10 TV Shows Were Canceled Almost Immediately

One of the hardest accomplishments in Hollywood is bringing a television show from an idea to the small screen, where millions will see the result of the efforts of hundreds of people in their pursuit of crafting entertainment. That's why it is painful and sad to hear about a show being canceled almost immediately, even if it was terrible. It's a rare thing, as most networks will air a complete season before canceling a low-rated series. However, some shows are just so bad that executives can't take the risk of continuing to air them.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Recalls Scene That Outraged Fans

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly has had to act out many controversial scenes in her role as Beth Dutton, but she recently recalled the moment that outraged fans the most. Speaking to TV Line, Reilly revealed that it wasn't any of Beth's criminal moments that drove viewers overboard, but when the character refused to let Carter (Finn Little) call her mom. Beth had taken the orphaned teen in and looked after him in Season 4.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’ Reboot Hints Spencer Reid May Return

Shortly after the popular CBS crime-drama TV series, Criminal Minds wrapped up its final season in 2020, showrunners announced the hit series would be getting a new life. Since then, the return of many core members of the Criminal Minds’ FBI Behavioral Analysis Team (BAU) team has been confirmed.
TV SERIES
disneydining.com

BOLD MOVE: Effective today, Disney has a new way to profit from Johnny Depp’s talents. And they still haven’t apologized.

Beginning today, Disney has a new means of profiting off of Johnny Depp’s immense talent that has nothing to do with his persona as Captain Jack Sparrow. (Oh, and Disney still hasn’t apologized to Depp for cutting ties with him solely based on the heinous accusations of his ex-wife Amber Heard, which have since been found to be complete fabrications).
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine

47K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy