The Munsters: Rob Zombie's Movie Prequel Releases Full Trailer

The full trailer for Rob Zombie’s The Munsters… well, it exists.

The movie prequel/”reimagining” of the classic 1960s sitcom wrapped filming on July 7, after a months-long shoot in Budapest, and is due for a September 2022 release. Its sets include superfan Zombie’s lovingly faithful recreation of the titular clan’s 1313 Mockingbird Lane abode.

“From Rob Zombie comes the strangest love story ever told,” reads the official synopsis, “as Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood in the all-new feature length film.”

The cast is led by Jeff Daniel Phillips (The Gifted, Zombie’s 3 From Hell), Sheri Moon Zombie (The Devil’s Rejects) and Daniel Roebuck (The Man in the High Castle, 3 From Hell) as Herman, Lily and The Count AKA Grandpa — the characters previously played on the small screen by Fred Gwynne, Yvonne de Carlo and Al Lewis.

Others slated to appear in the film include Cassandra “Elvira, Mistress of the Dark” Peterson as real estate agent Barbara Carr and Jorge Garcia (Lost) as Floop, a laboratory assistant who lives with kyphosis, while OG Munsters cast members Butch Patrick and Pat Priest (who played Eddie and the second/longterm cousin Marilyn) are due for cameos.

A Universal 1440 Entertainment production, The Munsters is expected to have a theatrical release, but also is rumored to have a streaming home on Peacock. Whatever the case, Zombie said this spring that it the flick getting a PG rating, despite the filmmaker’s penchant for… worse.

“For those of you speculating, wondering and assuming that ‘The Munsters’ would be dirty, violent and nasty…well, you are wrong,” Zombie wrote on Instagram, announcing the project’s PG rating. “It’s all good down on Mockingbird Lane.”