Mentally-ill intruder, 33, 'broke into grounds of Buckingham Palace twice in five days and damaged barbed wire fence'

A mentally ill intruder broke into the grounds of Buckingham Palace twice during the course of five days, a court has heard today.

Daniel Brydges also allegedly damaged a barbed wire fence 'belonging to the Queen's Estate' near St James' Park in London.

He is said to have breached the perimeter of The Queen's residence on December 18 and December 22 last year.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old from Portsmouth appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court wearing a dark suit and spoke quietly to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

Brydges denied two charges of trespassing on a protected site and one of criminal damage.

He remains on bail with one condition not to attend any royal palace or royal residence.

A mentally ill intruder twice broke into the grounds of Buckingham Palace (stock image of the Royal home in London), a court heard

Defence counsel Mr Rajesh Bamm told the court: 'There is quite a serious mental health background.

'I will be commissioning my own psychiatric report for the defendant.'

District Judge Briony Clarke said Brydges' next court appearance may be a fact-finding hearing as opposed to a trial, due to his mental health issues affecting his fitness to enter pleas.

Speaking to Brydges she said: 'You have pleaded not guilty to these matters and there has to be a hearing.

'I do not know at this stage whether that will be a trial or an act or omission hearing.'

He was bailed ahead of his next appearance at Westminster Magistrates court on 12 October.

The judge told Brydges: 'I have to warn you, as I do everyone, if you do not attend on that occasion you may be sent to prison.'

Daniel Brydges, 33, allegedly breached the perimeter of The Queen's (pictured recently in Scotland) residence on December 18 and December 22 last year

Last December a teenager was suspected of scaling Windsor Castle armed with a crossbow in a bid to 'assassinate the Queen in revenge for 1919 Amritsar massacre'.

Also known as the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, it was when a Gurkha British Indian Army unit fired on protesters who were against the arrest of pro-Indian independence leaders in Punjab.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 19, uploaded a pre-recorded video to Snapchat on Christmas Day, 24 minutes before a man was arrested by police inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Chail was arrested in the grounds of the Royal residence and detained under the Mental Health Act.

American tourist Joseph Huang Kang, 24, admitted scaling a wall at Buckingham Palace on December 10, 2021, while suffering a psychotic episode. He was fined £200 and told he could return to the US.