What?: Orlando Brown Claims Bow Wow Has Some “Bomb A** P****,” Twitter Hilariously Reacts

By Easy Money Typer
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

When Bow Wow opens up Twitter, he’s going to find out Orlando Brown said something real complimentary about him that left Twitter collectively scratching their heads.

Orlando Brown Says Bow Wow Has That B.A.P

Former child actor, rapper, and singer turned absolute mess Orlando Brown turned Twitter upside down after an interview with Funny Marco went viral.

In the clip currently making its rounds on Twitter, Brown had some very eye-opening things to say about Mr. 106 & Park himself, Bow Wow, real name Shad Moss.

Marco asked the former That So Raven star when was the last time he watched the popular BET Show music video countdown show, 106 & Park. Brown responded when the show was hot when “Bow Wow was on air.”

He didn’t stop there. Marco asked Brown if he had any issues with Bow Wow, and that’s where things went off the rails. “I ain’t got no problem with Bow Wow,” Brown begins, adding, “Bow Wow got a bomb a** pu**y.”

Wait, what?

Brown also brought up the N’Credible seed spreader, Nick Cannon, claiming he got some “good head” from Cannon. Brown has made that claim before , but he just had to bring it up again.

Of course, Lil Mama somehow caught strays, with many assuming Brown was talking about her instead of Bow Wow, being that the joke is the two resemble each other.

Yes, we know, a lot happened on Tuesday night (Jul.12). Orlando Brown definitely needs to sit on someone’s couch and have a long deep conversation.

But we’re not going to lie. We are here for the entertainment Brown always supplies when he decides to get in front of a camera and tell his fantastical tales.

While we will air on the side of his stories being outrageous and lacking credibility, we will continue to enjoy the jokes they supply.

Peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty

