GLAAD: Social media platforms are failing to keep LGBTQ+ users safe

Story at a glance

GLAAD, one of the largest LGBTQ+ media advocacy groups, issued a report Wednesday that found the country’s top five social media platforms are failing LGBTQ+ users.

The report examined Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, none of which scored above 48 percent.

Scores were calculated using 12 different categories.

Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube are failing to protect LGBTQ+ users, according to a new repor t from GLAAD, one of the largest LGBTQ+ media advocacy organizations.

The findings are part of the organization’s social media safety index, which measures LGBTQ+ user safety among the world’s top platforms.

Out of those five platforms, TikTok scored the lowest earning a measly 43 out of 100 for LGBTQ+ user safety, according to the report.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Report crafters found that TikTok has taken some positive steps towards protecting LGBTQ+ users. It is one of two social media companies with an existing policy against deadnaming, or the use of a transgender person’s birth name after they have adopted a new name as part of their transition, and misgendering, and is the only platform that provides comprehensive information on how to deactivate violators of this policy.

But ultimately, crafters said the platform “falls short” of providing transparency on key issues like failing to disclose options for users to control of the company’s collection of information connected to their sexual orientation or gender identity, the report states.

It is also the only platform out of the five reviewed that did not disclose any information on steps it is taking to diversify its workforce, the report states.

Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube did not fare much better, earning scores of 48, 46, 45 and 45 respectively. Last year, GLAAD decided to not issue individual grades for social media platforms and instead released a report stating that all five were “categorically unsafe.”

“The fight against misinformation, especially anti-transgender content, is one of the most urgent priorities for the LBGTQ movement,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “You can draw a direct line from the misinformation and lies that fill social media to the nearly 250 anti-LGBTQ pieces of legislation proposed this year and to the real-world threats, harassment, and attacks on LGBTQ people that have happened in recent weeks across the country.”

GLAAD recommends that social media platforms implement policies to protect transgender users from deadnaming or misgendering, provide users with tools to express gender identity, give users more control over their data and commit to training employees on the needs of LGBTQ+ users.

“We saw all of them participate in LGBTQ Pride month just a few weeks ago, but those celebrations ring hollow when they fail to implement the product and policy updates that will create safer spaces for LGBTQ people,” Ellis added in an email to Changing America. “The findings of the 2022 GLAAD Index, and the alarming hate and harassment faced by LGBTQ users, point to the critical need for federal regulatory solutions and oversight of social media companies.”

Instagram and Facebook were the only two out of the five social media platforms to respond to requests for comment made by Changing America.

“We prohibit violent or dehumanizing content directed against people who identify as LGBTQ+ and remove claims about someone’s gender identity upon their request. We also work closely with our partners in the civil rights community to identify additional measures we can implement through our products and policies,” a Meta spokesperson said.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

ENTIRE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESIGNS IN MISSOURI

UN CALLS FOR US, OTHERS TO END ‘IMPUNITY’ FOR POLICE VIOLENCE AGAINST BLACK PEOPLE

RACIAL CONTROVERSY ERUPTS AROUND ROYALS AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE

PRINCIPAL ESCORTED OUT OF HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION AFTER DELIVERING FIERY SPEECH

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.