Pat Strickland ends brief retirement, returns as Jefferson boys basketball coach

Pat Strickland’s early retirement is over.

Less than a year after stepping down at Jefferson, the veteran coach has returned to his post with the Democrats boys basketball program. The news was first reported by Prep Hoops Oregon.

A mainstay of the Portland basketball scene, Strickland played high school ball alongside future NBAer Damon Stoudamire at Wilson (now Wells). The two star guards carried Wilson to the 1989 state title.

Strickland went on to play for Chemeketa and Oregon State and spent more than a decade as an assistant before taking over for Marshall Haskins in 2008. In 13 seasons as Jefferson’s head coach, Strickland compiled a 274-71 record with five state championships.

Strickland announced his retirement from coaching last August and spent much of the year following the Boston Celtics. He is friends with Portland natives Ime Udoka (Celtics head coach) and Aaron Miles (assistant). The Celtics made it to the NBA Finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors.

In Strickland’s one season away, the Democrats finished 2-21 under Thomas Gardner.

Strickland did not respond to requests for comment.

Grant searching for coach

Grant — Jefferson’s archrival in the PIL — is getting close to naming its new head boys basketball coach.

Athletic director Odie Hollingshed said interviews are being conducted this week to find a replacement for Robert Key, who made the move to West Linn in May. Key spent more than 30 years in the PIL and went 142-65 in eight seasons at Grant. The Generals defeated Jefferson in the 2008 state championship game.

Grant placed second in the PIL last season and finished 19-6 overall, falling to Beaverton in the second round of the state playoffs.