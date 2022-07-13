ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch seeks input on Tropicana Field’s future

By Milla Surjadi
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oiTpI_0geI9rcK00
St. Petersburg residents attend a community conversation about the redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District at the Center for Health Equity in St. Pete on Tuesday. [ ANGELICA EDWARDS | Times ]

Community leaders and city staff encouraged over 100 residents to “let (their) imagination run wild” as they discussed the future of Tropicana Field at the mayor’s first community conversation Tuesday.

But throughout the evening, public speakers often returned to unfulfilled promises of prosperity made to Black residents of the historic Gas Plant neighborhood who were displaced for the stadium’s construction nearly 40 years ago. At the forefront of the discussion — ensuring the redevelopment includes lots of affordable housing and job opportunities.

Tuesday’s event at the Center for Health Equity, the first of three public forums, comes after Mayor Ken Welch announced he would be restarting the redevelopment process for Tropicana Field. He has said that, since the initial request for proposals in 2020, the economic fallout of the pandemic and an affordable housing crisis “warrant a fresh look.” Welch also said proposals must include a baseball stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The mayor has previously said he is looking for proposals that prioritize affordable housing.

“It’s important that we not lose track of the impact of housing and price increases,” Welch said Tuesday night.

Welch, whose family was displaced by the stadium’s construction, said he was also looking for “tangible and sustainable” ways to honor the displaced Gas Plant community.

“They’re all over south and west St. Pete. So to me, the question is, how do you build programs that help support those folk and their descendants, wherever they are,” Welch said.

Community leaders and city staff discussed three priorities of the redevelopment: housing, business and workforce opportunities, and recreational and arts and cultural amenities.

Brian Caper, the city’s manager of public-private partnerships, presented ballparks in the nation that could serve as inspiration for redevelopment, including Wrigley Field in Chicago and Petco Park in San Diego. A mixed-use development could include retail shops, entertainment options, pedestrian walkways, public transportation and offices.

“It’s a place that you want to be not only on game day, but all year round,” Caper said.

Participants were then split into smaller groups to discuss what they envisioned for the 86-acre property.

Janice Kicklighter, 66, a lifelong St. Petersburg resident, said she remembers what the Gas Plant neighborhood looked like decades ago — the church, the barber shop, the dry cleaner. When fruit ripened in the community garden, she said, everyone shared it.

The city’s promises at the time of Tropicana Field’s construction included more affordable housing, more jobs, and “pretty much what we already had, but better,” she said. Now, when Kicklighter passes Tropicana Field and looks at the empty parking lots, she thinks about the lost community and the city’s unkept promises.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic1lj_0geI9rcK00

Kicklighter said she hoped the mayor would prioritize housing for low-income and elderly people and do right by displaced families and their descendants.

“I believe it’s finally going to happen,” Kicklighter said.

The next community conversations are at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Petersburg College/Gibbs Campus and July 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the University of Florida St. Petersburg. The last conversation will offer a virtual component.

The city plans to hold more public forums after the request for proposals is developed in the coming weeks. The public can also submit comments online.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Terraces at 87th Groundbreaking

Community and business leaders gathered along with the teams from Belleair Development Group and Douglas Elliman Development Marketing at 87th Avenue North to celebrate the kickoff of construction for what will become Tampa Bay’s first energy-efficient luxury community. Terraces at 87th is made up of 92 thoughtfully designed multilevel homes perfectly situated in north St. Petersburg. With spacious 3,753 square-foot, three- and four-bedroom floor plans, each three-story home will feature welcoming open-concept layouts, three bathrooms, expansive four-car garages, and private third-story terraces with outdoor summer kitchen and Jacuzzi upgrades.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

In Tampa, 2 events — and 2 visions for Florida —collide as Democrats, Moms for Liberty meet

TAMPA — If American politics had an address, it would have been in downtown Tampa this weekend. Two dueling conferences, hosted by the Florida Democratic Party and the conservative Moms for Liberty group, converged at two adjoining Marriott hotels, where all the messiness, urgency, anger and hope inherent to Florida politics today reflected back and forth. Protesters often stood in between.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

At Moms for Liberty event in Tampa, a push to win school board elections

TAMPA — Tia Bess carried a dog-eared copy of the graphic novel “Gender Queer” in her purse as she stood in line to hear Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speak Friday morning. Bess, a Clay County mom of three, came to the inaugural Moms for Liberty summit at the Tampa Marriott Water Street to commiserate with hundreds of others from around the nation about their concerns that sexually explicit books, lessons on race and gender identity and other things they find objectionable have infiltrated public schools.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Moms for Liberty brings its message to Tampa summit

The big story: Less than two years ago, a small group of conservative Florida school board members launched their organization aimed at activating like-minded parents to steer the direction of their local schools. Moms for Liberty now boasts chapters across the nation, with its leaders having the ear of influential...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Mayor#Retail Shops#Wrigley Field#Politics Local#Tropicana Field#Gas Plant
Tampa Bay Times

Let’s investigate why shippers let those containers pile up | Letters

InterGlobal Products has been in the business of trading agricultural commodities since 2001. We have never encountered a situation where shipping lines refuse to collect their containers from warehouse yards in a timely manner. The containers are the property of the shipping companies. Normally they require importers to take and return the container quickly. In fact, the shipping lines are quick to charge per diem fees if the containers’ return is delayed.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

The man who might have been Tampa police chief talks about retirement decision, new job

TAMPA — Had things turned out differently, Ruben “Butch” Delgado might have been at the White House on Monday with the mayor who would still be his boss. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor traveled to Washington, D.C. this week to celebrate the passage of the Safe Communities Act, a federal law aimed at reducing gun violence. Accompanying Castor was Mary O’Connor, who the mayor this year picked over Delgado and another finalist to serve as the city’s 43rd police chief.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Rays incorporate NFT into Wander Franco bobblehead promotion

ST. PETERSBURG — When the Rays hold their Wander Franco bobblehead game Saturday, the promotional giveaway will have a modern twist: non-fungible tokens. The traditional bobblehead will be available while supplies last, but all fans in attendance will receive a digitally collectible NFT through Candy Digital, an MLB-wide partner. After registering for the NFT, they’ll also have the opportunity to claim a free ticket for an August game. The NFT will have three different tiers — light blue, gold and Devil Rays-themed versions — assigned at random, with each level containing future benefits that have yet to be determined.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Tampa Bay Times

Rays report: Pete Fairbanks activated, Jalen Beeks sidelined

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays are set to play their final game before the All-Star break and will have right-hander Pete Fairbanks in the bullpen for the first time this season. Fairbanks, out since a lat strain in spring training, was activated this morning. To make room on the 26-man active roster, lefty Jalen Beeks was placed on the injured list due to right lower leg tightness, a similar issue that earlier sidelined lefty Jeffrey Springs.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Rays draft power-hitting high school first baseman in Round 1

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays used the No. 29 pick in the draft Sunday night on power-hitting first baseman Xavier Isaac from East Forsyth (N.C.) High School. Isaac, listed at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, is from Kernersville, N.C., and committed to the University of Florida. He hit .578 with 12 home runs, six doubles, two triples and 26 RBIs as a senior.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pinellas rolls out BeBot, a beach-cleaning robot with a message for humans

A new solar-powered, beach-cleaning robot has arrived in Pinellas County, drawing attention to all the debris lurking just beneath the beach surface. Overseen by Keep Pinellas Beautiful, BeBot will visit 14 locations this month, from Clearwater to St. Pete Beach. The remote-controlled robot collects small pieces of litter — cigarette butts, plastic straws, bottle caps, food wrappers and more.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
72K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy