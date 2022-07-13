ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Bristol, VA announces NFL Flag League schedule

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kri4S_0geI9mRv00
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 02: Uber users enjoy a game of flag football during “QB Legends On Demand” presented by Uber and Bai at Raymond Kimbell… Read More

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Registration will soon be open for Bristol, Virginia’s NFL Flag Football league and team players are encouraged to sign up.

According to a flyer from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, registration begins July 25 for several divisions:

  • Kindergarten-1st Grade
  • 2nd-3rd Grade
  • 4th-5th Grade
  • 6th-8th Grade
  • 9th-12th Grade
  • Adult

Once registration is complete, payment is required by August 15. After that, players will be drafted into their team on August 26.

The league’s first game will take place at Sugar Hollow Park on September 12, and its last will be November 5.

The league follows NFL Flag Football rules, which keeps a focus on teamwork and community development alongside youth fitness. Registration for each player is $30, and according to the flyer, uniform costs are separate.

For more information regarding schedules and costs, contact Shawn Ruefer at 276-645-7373 or email shawn.reufer@bristolva.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Day 3 of Bristol Casino: ‘Winner, winner, chicken dinner’ for some

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Thousands of people have walked through the shiny new aisles of the Bristol Casino since it opened Friday. Many told News Channel 11 they had a blast, but that was not a unanimous observation. Hard Rock Bristol officials said they had served thousands of people over the weekend. “Our team knew […]
WJHL

Duck Donuts announces 2 new Tri-Cities locations

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated for clarification. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mixed in with a baker’s dozen of new franchise agreements, Duck Donuts announced that two new locations are possible in the Tri-Cities soon. According to a press release from the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company, 13 franchise partners signed on to open their […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Hard Rock announces dealer school hiring event for Bristol Casino

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock announced it will host a dealer school hiring event for its temporary Bristol Casino. The hiring event will take place Monday, July 18 from 4–8 p.m. at the Bristol Casino, 500 Gate City Highway. To register for the event, click here. The dealer school will be open to new […]
BRISTOL, VA
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Virginia

If you have never been to Virginia, you are definitely missing out on some nice experiences. While it is true that it is not as popular as other states - North Carolina, Florida, or South Carolina, for example, there is no doubt that Virginia is worth exploring.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Bristol, VA
Sports
City
Bristol, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
WJHL

Bristol, Va. council approves apartments at The Falls

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia city leaders approved a special use permit to allow the construction of an apartment complex at The Falls retail development. Under the proposal, 180 to 210 units with a mixture of one, two, and three-bedroom units would be located in six buildings within the development near the existing Hobby […]
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#American Football#Nfl Flag League#Registration#Nfl Flag Football
WJHL

JCPD charges man with rape, aggravated kidnapping

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man faces several charges following a nearly two-day incident in July, according to a Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). Reginald Perry Cox III is accused of holding a woman against her will from July 8-9 as he raped and physically assaulted her — at one point threatening her with a gun, the news release stated.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Casey White charged with murder of Vicky White

(NewsNation) — Casey White, the inmate who escaped from an Alabama jail in April, has been charged with murder in the death of the corrections officer who helped him leave. Corrections officer Vicky White and Casey White went on the run after the jail escape from Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, leading law enforcement on an 11-day manhunt that put the tight-knit town on edge.
FLORENCE, AL
WJHL

Georgia man arrested in Pigeon Forge after two-month manhunt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Georgia man was arrested in Pigeon Forge at 3 p.m. Thursday for multiple counts of child molestation. Dennis Dewayne Dockery, 67, was originally arrested in August of 2021 after police investigations found that he may have been molesting children since 2002. Dockery was charged...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

VSP: Car hit couple as wife checked on motorcycle-ejected husband

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Fries, Virginia husband and wife were traveling northbound along Skyline Highway early Sunday morning when two separate incidents led to both of their deaths. According to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP), the couple was traveling in two vehicles at 12:40 a.m....
FRIES, VA
WJHL

Woman wins $45K jackpot at Bristol Casino

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — One person won a $45,000 jackpot at the recently-opened Bristol Casino. In a social media post, the casino congratulated the woman on winning $45,166 by playing Super Charged 7’s. The casino, located in the former Bristol Mall, opened last Friday. The Bristol Casino will...
WJHL

Fugitive alleged rapist ‘Voe’ made scene at county office in April

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — He’s allegedly been wanted for more than a year and Johnson City’s city manager stated Wednesday police continue to search for him. But documents and News Channel 11 interviews reveal that alleged serial rapist “Robert Voe” may at times have been hiding in plain sight, that he caused a disturbance at the Washington County Register of Deeds office on April 19, and that at least one person claimed to be actively informing Johnson City police about his potential whereabouts.
WJHL

JCPD arrest woman, find 26 syringes, 6.5 grams of meth

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrested a woman Saturday morning after a traffic stop. According to the release, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Desmine M. Richardson. During the investigation, officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle. Upon the search, officers found approximately 6.5 […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

New trial date set for woman charged in ‘Killer Clown’ case

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities woman accused of killing a woman in Florida in 1990 while dressed as a clown has a new trial date. According to court records, Sheila Keen-Warren was set to appear in Palm Beach County court on Tuesday for a status check. The hearing was originally set to be conducted over Zoom; however, court clerks said the status check was held in person.
WJHL

Sheriff: Washington Co. landlord charged with aggravated burglary

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Afton man faces a criminal charge following a July 10 incident. According to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a landlord identified as Troy D. Hunt, 53, allegedly entered a tenant’s residence without permission. Hunt had been carrying a tire tool as he walked through an open […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

GALLERY: Buchanan County flood damage

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Flooding that began late Tuesday night in Buchanan County caused damage to vehicles, structures and more. A drone video taken by a viewer captures the aftermath from above. (Courtesy: Billy Bowling) Temporary flood shelters have also been set up around the area. Emergency responders command post: Check WJHL.com for the […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy