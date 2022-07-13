Bristol, VA announces NFL Flag League schedule

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 02: Uber users enjoy a game of flag football during “QB Legends On Demand” presented by Uber and Bai at Raymond Kimbell… Read More

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Registration will soon be open for Bristol, Virginia’s NFL Flag Football league and team players are encouraged to sign up.

According to a flyer from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, registration begins July 25 for several divisions:

Kindergarten-1st Grade

2nd-3rd Grade

4th-5th Grade

6th-8th Grade

9th-12th Grade

Adult

Once registration is complete, payment is required by August 15. After that, players will be drafted into their team on August 26.

The league’s first game will take place at Sugar Hollow Park on September 12, and its last will be November 5.

The league follows NFL Flag Football rules, which keeps a focus on teamwork and community development alongside youth fitness. Registration for each player is $30, and according to the flyer, uniform costs are separate.

For more information regarding schedules and costs, contact Shawn Ruefer at 276-645-7373 or email shawn.reufer@bristolva.org.