Elizabeth Lamb was born in Matthewsville on 13 October 1889, the third child of Thomas Norman Lamb and Janetta Ferrin Lamb. When a few months old, they moved to Pima, where they lived until Elizabeth was about 5 years of age. At this time, they sold their home and moved to a ranch a few miles southwest of Pima. For a time, Elizabeth remained in Pima with her grandmother, Janetta McBride Ferrin, then to the ranch where she spent most of her childhood.

