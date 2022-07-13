Delavan-Darien bus driver fired after being accused of inappropriately touching young girls, showing them pornography

ELKHORN

A bus driver for the Delavan-Darien school district has been fired following accusations of “inappropriate behaviors” in which he admitted to touching the buttocks of at least four girls and showing two of them pornography.

Matthew J. Gribben, 39, of Elkhorn, has been charged with four counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of exposing children to harmful material, all felonies, according to online court recrods from Walworth County. Combined, the charges carry a maximum prison sentence of 247 years and a maximum fine of $20,000 for the harmful material counts.

Online court records list four victims, all of whom Gribben is prohibited from contacting as a part of bond conditions, that range between the ages of six and 11 years old.

Gribben was arrested on June 29, two days after Darien-Delavan school district officials were informed by transportation contractor Dousman Transport of his alleged behavior, a news release from the district states. Gribben was placed on administrative leave and Delavan police opened an investigation, the release adds.

The district’s statement did not elaborate further on Gribben’s alleged behavior and declined further comment.

In interviews with police on June 28, Gribben told officers that he “probably” touched the girls and showed them pornographic material for sexual gratification, a criminal complaint filed July 7 stated. One of the students Gribben is accused of touching was six years old at the time of the alleged incident during the 2021-22 school year, and another was between the ages of six and seven during a separate incident during the 2019-20 year.

Gribben is also accused of having pornographic material playing on his phone as students entered the bus, the complaint states. Gribbens also told police there were other girls he touched on the bus but could not remember their names, the complaint adds.

During interviews with police, Gribben also admitted to assaulting a female child living in his residence while she slept, the complaint states. Gribben's brother Michael has two open cases in Walworth County for sexually assaulting the same child on a separate occasion.

In a statement, Delavan-Darien superintendent Jill Sorbie said the district would not stand for the alleged behaviors, which she called “completely unacceptable” and “extremely disappointing.”

“The safety of all students is our top priority. Our students are our future, and it is our job to ensure they receive a safe transportation,” she said in the release.

Gribben will be in court on June 13 for an initial appearance. His first initial appearance was postponed after he had not retained an attorney.