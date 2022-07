INDIANAPOLIS — What if we told you that the champion of the 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championships is right around the corner from you? Well, it is. Sun King Brewery was named this year’s championship for claiming the number one spot of the top 10 best breweries in America. Following Sun King is Shoe Tree Brewing in Carson City, Nevada and Third Eye Brewing in Cincinnati, Ohio. Midwest, represent!

