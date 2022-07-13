ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Owner talks about his plans for restoration of historic building in downtown Macon

By Becky Purser
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

When restoration of the historic Washington Block building is complete, downtown Macon will have more than a dozen additional loft apartments.

A new restaurant also is expected to go into a modified and updated space on the first floor that had been home to Michaels on Mulberry’s since 1998 under multiple owners.

The Law Office of Paul Christian is expected to retain its space, while a live-work space has been added.

That’s the word from Ryan Sanders of Atlanta-based Hephaestus Development, the building’s owner and developer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQTZ2_0geI8HJj00
The historic Washington Block building at the corner of Mulberry and Second Streets in downtown Macon is under restoration by the new owner and developer. Jason Vorhees/The Telegraph

Washington Lofts

Sanders is developing what he calls the Washington Lofts project.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of the Macon business community,” Sanders said. “We’re part of the business improvement district, and we’re excited about what’s going on in downtown Macon.”

He purchased the Washington Block building at 582 Mulberry St. for $1.1 million from Macon attorney David Dozier in December, according to county property tax and state incorporation records.

With a background in real estate and experience with tax equity and tax credits in relation to renewable energy, mainly solar projects, Sanders said he is applying that expertise to historic tax credits to restore the structure built in 1920.

“A complete remodel,” Sanders said. “We are taking it down to the original framing members and saving only the historic woodworking and such that we’re able to save through working in collaboration with the Macon Historic Foundation.

“And then we’re completely building back with modern construction techniques. It’s a significant renovation that’s going on.”

Sanders said he’s assembled a local team: General contractor Stroud and Company, architect Bob Brown and Robinson Home interior design.

“To the extent possible, we’ve tried to make the redevelopment as Macon-centric as possible,” Sanders said.

The three-story building is being restored in such a way that Sanders said he was able to capture state and federal tax credits.

“That tax credit allows us to both maintain the historical integrity of the building … (and) to finish it out with Class A features but still position it to be able to lease it out at a rate that’s commensurate with what’s going on in downtown Macon now,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uepY1_0geI8HJj00
The historic Washington Block building at the corner of Mulberry and Second Streets in downtown Macon is under restoration by the new owner and developer. Jason Vorhees/The Telegraph

Taking shape

The second and third floors are being converted into “studio efficient apartments” that are about 700 square feet with full kitchens and baths.

“Residential apartments are so important for a community because if you get people living in these apartments then you have people shopping in the stores and you have more foot traffic on the sidewalks and that keeps the sidewalks more safe,” Sanders said. “So it’s just good to get more people living in the downtown area.”

Sanders said he hopes to bring the apartments to market by November.

He doesn’t have a new restaurant tenant yet.

“We felt that it was best to completely renovate the restaurant space, modernize it and get it up to today’s standards, and it’s really challenging for a restaurant to come out of COVID and then shut down again for another renovation,” Sanders said.

”So, all parties felt like the best path forward for that space was to amicably part ways with the existing restaurant tenant and renovate the space and then I’ll bring it back on the market towards the end of this year, and we’ll be looking for a new restaurant tenant.”

Tim Obelgoner, owner of Michael’s on Mulberry, could not be reached for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TzNxy_0geI8HJj00
Plans for first floor of the historic Washington Block Building now under renovation in downtown Macon. Courtesy Ryan Sanders of Hephaestus Development

The live-work space on the first floor is built out to where it has store frontage with a kitchenette in the back. The space could be an office with a kitchenette, or potentially a residential apartment, Sanders said.

“Quite frankly, we’ll let the market decide what’s the best usage of that space,” he said.

Sanders also is working on another, potential project to develop 55 residential units along the 300 block of Seventh Street, having won approval from the Bibb County Planning and Zoning Commission. But that project isn’t a done deal yet, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S2lHT_0geI8HJj00
The historic Washington Block building at the corner of Mulberry and Second Streets in downtown Macon is under restoration by the new owner and developer. Jason Vorhees/The Telegraph

Synergy

A key factor in the decision to take on the Washington Lofts project was the existing redevelopment momentum in downtown Macon, Sanders said.

“We are not recreating the wheel, right? There’s a good thing going on in downtown Macon, and we’re just kind of joining the party, right? We saw that this type of development can be successful in a lot of markets. But you’ve got to have a community that you’re excited about investing in and Macon gives us that opportunity,” he said.

Sanders also gave a shout out to NewTown Macon.

“When we got to town, the progress already had been started,” he said. “There was already momentum behind the revitalization, and I would say that NewTown Macon is a large reason why there was already momentum.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gkm4S_0geI8HJj00
The historic Washington Block building at the corner of Mulberry and Second Streets in downtown Macon is under restoration by the new owner and developer. Jason Vorhees/The Telegraph

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
41nbc.com

Amerson River Park temporarily closing for maintenance

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Amerson River Park will close temporarily next week for routine railroad maintenance. Macon-Bibb County says the park will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, July 18 and 19, while Norfolk Southern conducts routine maintenance on the rail line at the entrance to the park. “We...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Back to school giveaway at Macon Centerplex

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, people in the community got a chance to pick up some free school supplies out at the Macon Centerplex. Parents and teachers were able to drive up and grab the school supplies they needed. The drive was hosted by nonprofit group 'The Power of...
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Washington, GA
City
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
Government
Macon, GA
Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
41nbc.com

Macon pastors to come together to help stop violence

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Several Macon pastors are coming together in an effort to reduce violence. “Stop the Killings” town hall is Saturday, at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. The event includes both prayer and discussion sessions. Changing Mindsets Organization is behind the effort. Executive Director Herbert Dennard, said it’s...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Coroner: Woman found dead along Bibb County road

UPDATE: 11:38 A.M. -- The body has been identified as 24-year-old Mariah Loren Stanfield of Macon. Multiple gunshot wounds have been confirmed. Next of kin has been notified. BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A body has been found along a roadway in Macon Friday morning. According to Bibb County Coroner...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Perry celebrates Food Truck Friday

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Food Truck Friday was in full swing Friday night. Many people were out enjoying delicious food from the more than 20 different options of food trucks. There was also live music and other fun entertainment for guests. We spoke with Anya Turpin, Perry’s Special Events Manager,...
PERRY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newtown#Hephaestus Development#Second Streets#Washington Lofts
13WMAZ

Central Georgia hospitals seeing increased wait times

MACON, Ga. — If you go to an emergency room anywhere in Georgia, you could be waiting for several hours. Our Atlanta station 11Alive checked into wait times in the state, including talking with one man who waited 13 hours at two Emory Healthcare ER. The hospitals they spoke to blamed staffing shortages and other workplace problems. At Central Georgia hospitals, some people wait while others just leave.
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (July 14)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s license. Job Duties: Follow with traffic rules and regulations, report problems or accidents to management, and load and...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Indoor farm begins operation in Byron

BYRON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Local Bounti is a vegetable farm that specializes in growing lettuce indoors. The building uses a mixture of vertical and horizontal farming to maximize space. The process uses 90% less water than traditional farming while still making leafy greens. The facility specializes in 6 different types of...
BYRON, GA
wgac.com

Hidden Cavern Under Georgia Forest

If you’re claustrophobic, you might not want to watch this video! Twins Eddy and James Robinson are professional cavers who discover a hidden cavern under a Georgia forest. And they take us along for the discovery!. Thanks to a friend of the twins, they found out about the cave...
SAVANNAH, GA
41nbc.com

Monroe Deputies recover stolen car

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon. The car was reported stolen out of Bibb County. The vehicle, a red Mercedes C300, was spotted on Hwy 41, south of Rumble Road by Monroe County Deputies who pulled the car over.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

5 people shot during Ga. block party, police say

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A block party in Milledgeville, Ga. turned violent early Sunday morning after gunfire erupted and five people were sent to the hospital. Officers say they were called to the party at the intersection of Leo Court and Nobles Court just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday in reference to several calls of shots being fired in the area.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
3K+
Followers
119
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy