Blade Fishing Report: Texas woman makes bass fishing history

At the recent 2022 High School Bass Fishing National Championship on Pickwick Lake, Fallon Clepper made history.

She became the first woman to win the top title in the sport of high school bass fishing, the ranks of which have exploded in recent years. She and Wyatt Ford, her Lake Creek High School teammate, took the crown in the three-day event.

The Texas duo checked in their limit of nine fish over the course of the competition for a total weight of 39 pounds, 9 ounces to take the title in the field of 416 boats. Clepper, who is a staffer for St. Croix Rod, said she and her partner seduced most of their bass with Shakey Head jigs and Zoom trick worms.

Their lead over the second-place team was just one ounce heading into the final day of the tournament, but Ford nailed a seven-pound, eight-ounce bass that ended up being the largest fish caught over the course of the event. That monster secured the win and the championship honors for the pair, who have been fishing teammates for the past three years.

“The feeling of being a national champion is one that I can’t really even put to words,” the 17-year-old Clepper said. “I feel like this is all a dream because I’ve dreamed about this day for years. Winning this tournament means to me that I can do it and to never listen to anyone who says I can’t.”

She said her fishing days started at two years old working the family pond with her father, Julian. After catching perch on the ranch where the family lived, Clepper moved on to Lake Conroe where she was taking on bass, catfish, and crappie by age five. By the time she reached 11, Clepper was competing in tournaments.

She hopes to see other young women and girls use her story and her success as an inspiration to pick up bass fishing. “I just want to tell all the girls out there that if you want to get into fishing, do it,” she said. “This has been one of the best experiences of my life … not just winning this championship but making the decision to fish competitively and then investing all the time and effort and sacrifice necessary to enjoy success. I wouldn’t want to change a thing about it.”

Winning the national tournament brought the duo more than $250,000 in prizes and scholarship opportunities and an invitation to fish as co-anglers in the 2022 Toyota Series Championship in November on Lake Guntersville.

■ Lake Erie: Walleye anglers are seeing more yellow perch in the catch in recent days, with these prized panfish smacking Hot 'N Tots and crawler harnesses on trolling rigs, and drifters using Weapons, Erie Dearies, and Nuggets dressed with worms. Fishermen in the Western Basin continue to report big numbers of under-sized walleye coming to the net, and in many cases, the keeper-to-shorts ratio is about 50-50. The best areas for taking walleye limits after some sorting have been in the stained water in Maumee Bay, in clearer water north of West Sister Island, and along the Ohio-Michigan line out from Bolles Harbor.

■ Maumee River: This waterway serves up a lot of catfish in the summer months, with most of the fishing done late at night along the deeper holes. The big cats respond to shrimp, cut baits, crayfish, and nightcrawlers worked along the bottom. Several anglers have reported taking bragging-size smallmouth bass on fly gear in the runs above Jerome Road. The best fishing hours for smallies have been the two hours before sundown.

■ Beaver Creek Reservoir: This 110-acre impoundment in northeast Seneca County does not see a lot of fishing pressure but it holds stocks of largemouth bass, bluegill, white crappie, bullhead, yellow perch, channel catfish, sunfish, and walleye. Bernie Whitt at Angler's Supplies in Fremont reports that anglers have been catching walleye by casting worm harnesses and Weapons from shore in the evenings.