STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A UPS driver was shot after a verbal argument Friday evening in Stone Mountain. DeKalb County police say around 6:50 p.m., they were dispatched to reports of a person shot in the parking lot of a Food Depot in the 4100 block of Redan Road. When officers arrived, they found a UPS driver in his 30s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO