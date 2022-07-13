Daniel Kaluuya Admits He Almost Quit Acting Before Landing Lead Role in 'Get Out'

Armie Hammer apparently has Robert Downey Jr. to thank for some generous help. According to a new report from Vanity Fair, citing a source close to Hammer, the blockbuster Marvel star, who has struggled in the public eye with addiction, paid for Hammer's near-six-month stay in a Florida rehab facility. Vanity Fair reported the Call Me By Your Name actor finished his stay at the Guest House -- described on its website as "a haven for men and women who are struggling with self-defeating behaviors brought on by traumatic life events and other underlying issues" -- in December 2021, nearly a year after allegations of rape and mental, emotional and sexual abuse were waged against the actor by a woman named Effie. In a statement shared by his attorney, Andrew Brettler, Hammer "maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] -- and every other sexual partner of his for that matter -- have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

