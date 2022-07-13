ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Why Michael King isn't mad about not making All-Star Game

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0odv1i_0geI6TAH00

Michael King has been one of baseball’s more dominant relief pitchers this season, but even his breakout campaign thus far wasn’t enough to get him to Los Angeles next week.

The New York Yankees had six players named to the All-Star Game over the weekend, but King was not one of them. This season he has a 5-1 record with a 2.28 ERA and 0.97 WHIP, while his strikeout rate ranks in the top four percent of the league.

Granted, he plays a unique role. What can be boiled down most simply to “he’s a middle reliever”, the Yankees regularly use him for one or two higher-leverage innings every time they call his number. So, while he might not have the ironclad case that someone like Clay Holmes did, it would not have been ridiculous for him to get a nod.

But he plans to go to his girlfriend’s beach house during the break instead, and all the while he won’t be sweating the fact that he’s not at Dodger Stadium.

“I had a lot of teammates and coaches tell me that I should expect to go,” King said during an appearance on the “Toeing The Slab with David Cone” podcast.. “I’m looking around at this league, and there are some stud relievers and starters and everything. I really had no expectations, I think it’s incredible that six of my best friends, teammates and everything are able to represent the Yankees. I’m just cheering them on.

“I know (Aaron Boone) said that there’s still chances, because (Gerrit) Cole said he’s not going to pitch in the All-Star Game so there are still the alternates that could do it. So, we’ll see about that, but I’m taking it as a win-win. I either get three days off and get to chill at a beach, or I get to go to my first All-Star Game, which would be really cool. I’m happy either way, and I’m just really happy for our six guys.”

Although King won’t be joining them, the Yankees’ have more All-Star nominees than any other team. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortez and Holmes all will be going, as will Jose Trevino, who was selected as a reserve.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Joe DiMaggios hitting streak of 56 games ends.

1924  Jesse Haines of the St. Louis Cardinals pitched a 5-0 no-hitter against the Boston Braves. 1925  Tris Speaker is the 5th player to reach 3,000 hits. 1936  Carl Hubbells 24-game winning streak over two years began as he beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 on five hits.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Clay, NY
Audacy

Sons of former MLB, NFL players highlight top MLB Draft prospects

The 2022 MLB Draft is headlined by two players that may sound familiar. Druw Jones and Jackson Holliday are the sons of former MLB All-Star outfielders Andruw Jones and Matt Holliday. The two are expected to be drafted with the top few picks. But Jones and Holliday aren’t the only...
NFL
Audacy

Ringleader of Wrigley 'beer snake' had no idea what inning it was

Last night’s game on the North Side wasn’t much of a contest, thanks to the Mets, who ended Thursday’s series opener almost as quickly as it began, taking control early en route to a lopsided 8-0 victory that had all the drama of an afternoon trip to the DMV (aka Hell). Predictably, fans began to lose interest, discovering other avenues—most of them alcohol-related—for entertainment.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Clay Holmes
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Michael King
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
David Cone
Tampa Bay Times

Rays draft power-hitting high school first baseman in Round 1

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays used the No. 29 pick in the draft Sunday night on power-hitting first baseman Xavier Isaac from East Forsyth (N.C.) High School. Isaac, listed at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, is from Kernersville, N.C., and committed to the University of Florida. He hit .578 with 12 home runs, six doubles, two triples and 26 RBIs as a senior.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Audacy

What NBA governors reportedly are rooting for in Kevin Durant-Nets situation

Folks around the NBA apparently are hoping Kevin Durant takes a page out of Ben Simmons' book. Durant reportedly has asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade. Thus far that request has not been met, as the Nets understandably are not going to move him for pennies on the dollar. They seem amenable to trading him for the right, if exorbitant, price, but they also seem equally willing to just keep him.
BROOKLYN, NY
Audacy

Audacy

61K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy