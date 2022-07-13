The best true crime shows on Peacock

L.Q. Jones, a veteran character actor whose career spanned seven decades in film and TV, died July 9 of natural causes at his home in the Hollywood Hills. He was 94. Born Justice Ellis McQueen, Jones took his stage name from his first film role in Raoul Walsh's 1955 war action, Battle Cry. His credits include An Annapolis Story, Toward the Unknown, Gunsmoke, The Virginian, and Wagon Train. The western staple was also a regular in Sam Peckinpah films, such as The Wild Bunch, Ride the High Country, Major Dundee, The Battle of Cable Hogue, and Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. Jones' career also extended into writing, producing, and directing, beginning with his 1975 feature A Boy and His Dog. His most recent credits include The Mask of Zorro, The Patriot, and Casino.

