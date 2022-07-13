Oli Marmol talks Yadier Molina return and more

Photo credit Getty Images

Cardinals Manager Oli Marmol joined KMOX to talk about the Cardinals' three-win streak, Albert Pujols' successes, and a plan to get Yadier Molina back and playing again.

Molina has been out since June, returning to his native Puerto Rico and rehabing an injured knee.

"He's looking forward to getting back. He was able to talk to Moe about what that plan looks like," Marmol tolk KMOX. "And he's got to go ahead and rehab that last week of July, which would be good, and then join the team the first week of August. So it's good that there's a plan in place. He's working hard, he's feeling better. So definitely positive news."