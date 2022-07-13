ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Oli Marmol talks Yadier Molina return and more

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUlCa_0geI5omr00
Photo credit Getty Images

Cardinals Manager Oli Marmol joined KMOX to talk about the Cardinals' three-win streak, Albert Pujols' successes, and a plan to get Yadier Molina back and playing again.

Molina has been out since June, returning to his native Puerto Rico and rehabing an injured knee.

"He's looking forward to getting back. He was able to talk to Moe about what that plan looks like," Marmol tolk KMOX. "And he's got to go ahead and rehab that last week of July, which would be good, and then join the team the first week of August. So it's good that there's a plan in place. He's working hard, he's feeling better. So definitely positive news."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Braves: Ronald Acuña makes it clear that something isn’t right

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña has not been hitting as well as he did earlier in the season, and the team knows it. With the All-Star break just days away, the Atlanta Braves have been one of the league’s hottest teams. They have narrowed the gap with the New York Mets to pull themselves within a handful of games for first place in the NL East. Perhaps the most impressive thing is that they managed to do so with star outfielder Ronald Acuña in a slump.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols absent from Cardinals' Friday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols started the past five games and went 6-for-19 with 2 home runs, a double, a walk, and four strikeouts in that stretch. Nolan Gorman will replace Pujols at DH on Friday and hit seventh. Paul Goldschmidt will start on first base again.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
ClutchPoints

Cardinals: 3 biggest needs for St. Louis ahead of MLB trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals are just a few games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. St. Louis has postseason aspirations in 2022. However, the Cardinals have battled a number of injury concerns which have limited their overall ceiling so far this season. This is a team that would benefit from making a few moves ahead of the upcoming 2022 MLB trade deadline.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanNation Fastball

TRADE: 8x MLB All-Star Sent To Atlanta Braves

On June 11, the Atlanta Braves made a trade with the San Diego Padres for veteran second baseman Robinson Cano. The 39-year-old has been in the majors since 2005, and is an eight-time MLB All-Star. The deal was for cash considerations, so the Braves essentially gave up nothing for the...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Braves: 3 former fan favorites available at the trade deadline

These former Atlanta Braves fan favorites should be very much available at this year’s trade deadline. The Atlanta Braves remained mostly intact from the 2021 season into this current campaign with a couple of notable changes. They had several major free agents hit the open market. The most notable was Freddie Freeman.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a Joey Gallo problem at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees have instilled plenty of faith in slugger Joey Gallo, but he hasn’t reciprocated. Gallo has struggled considerably this season to produce on offense, recording a season average of .161 in the batter’s box, hosting a 28.6% on-base rate and .327 slugging percentage, the worst in his career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Yadier Molina
Yardbarker

TRADE: Atlanta Braves And Kansas City Royals Make A Deal

Braves: The Atlanta Braves today acquired the No. 35 pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for INF CJ Alexander, RHP Andrew Hoffman and OF Drew Waters. Atlanta now owns the No. 20 overall pick in the first round, and No. 35 overall selection in Competitive Balance Round A."
KANSAS CITY, MO
TownLift

Robot umpires at home plate moving up to Triple-A

SALT LAKE CITY — Robot umpires have been given a promotion and will be just one step from the major leagues this season. Major League Baseball is expanding its automated strike zone experiment to Triple-A, the highest level of the minor leagues. MLB’s website posted a hiring notice seeking...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Matt Carpenter gets absolute hero treatment from Yankees fans over insane night vs the Red Sox

The New York Yankees have given Matt Carpenter’s career a second wind. Carpenter has been nothing but an absolute monster at the plate since he signed a one-year deal with the Yankees that’s worth $2 million back in May. On Saturday night against rivals Boston Red Sox at home, Carpenter blessed the Yankees again with an insane performance just to add to his snowballing legend in The Big Apple.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos says the Braves will have a much different approach to trade deadline

Last season, Alex Anthopoulos worked his magic at the trade deadline as well as anyone has in the history of the game. The Braves don’t win the World Series without the contributions of Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall, and Eddie Rosario. In fact, they probably don’t get over the hump without one of them. Each provided their own piece of magic on the way to Atlanta’s first championship since 1995.
MLB
Bring Me The Sports

Dick Bremer's call of Luis Robert's grand slam sums it up for Twins fans

The Minnesota Twins' 12-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night had a lot of rough moments, but none were as bad as a fourth-inning grand slam from Luis Robert. The White Sox loaded the bases off starter Sonny Gray when Robert came to the plate. With Gray trying to work out of the jam, Robert effectively ended the game with a single swing of his bat, silencing Target Field and the Twins' broadcast booth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Should the St. Louis Cardinals trade for Juan Soto?

The St. Louis Cardinals might have the prospects needed to acquire Juan Soto, but is it worth shaking up the team’s foundation?. The Washington Nationals are listening to offers for superstar outfielder Juan Soto, who rejected the Nationals’ offer of a 15-year, $440 million salary, which would have made him the highest-paid player in baseball history. While many teams are likely salivating over the idea of trading for the 23-year-old phenom, the Cardinals are one of the few teams that could have enough impact on the farm to make a deal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols starting Saturday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Pujols for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Shows Off A Fun Prize From Adam Wainwright

Each day after he pitches, Adam Wainwright does a little something called a “Day After Pitching Old Man Walk.”. The St. Louis Cardinals ace will take walks around certain ballparks the day after he pitches and take in the sights and sounds of the stadiums and the many different cities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy