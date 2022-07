ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays used the No. 29 pick in the draft Sunday night on power-hitting first baseman Xavier Isaac from East Forsyth (N.C.) High School. Isaac, listed at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, is from Kernersville, N.C., and committed to the University of Florida. He hit .578 with 12 home runs, six doubles, two triples and 26 RBIs as a senior.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 37 MINUTES AGO