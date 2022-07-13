ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Pedestrian hit by train, killed early Wednesday morning in Titusville

By Finch Walker, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 4 days ago
A woman was hit by a train and killed in Titusville early Wednesday morning, police said.

The train hit the female pedestrian near the intersection of Hopkins Avenue and Sycamore Street at about 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, Titusville police said in a statement.

Police did not release her name, age or city of origin.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the incident were available Wednesday.

