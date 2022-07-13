ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Adam Silver addresses Kevin Durant saga: ‘We don’t like to see players requesting trades’

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gobBe_0geI5Vxw00

The story of the NBA offseason thus far has been Kevin Durant, who reportedly wants out of Brooklyn, seeking a trade elsewhere while naming Phoenix and Miami as his preferred landing spots. Little traction has been made in the two weeks since Durant’s trade request with teams finding it difficult to meet Brooklyn’s asking price (you can thank the Timberwolves for that, inexplicably trading five players, four first-rounders and a pick swap for Rudy Gobert). Also working against Durant is an obscure rule in the collective bargaining agreement preventing teams from rostering multiple players signed to designated rookie deals (Ben Simmons, Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo all fit the criteria).

It’s become increasingly likely that Durant will begin the year in Brooklyn, though it’s anyone’s guess how the next few months play out with plenty of trade (let the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes begin!) and free-agent (Deandre Ayton) dominos still to fall. Asked about the Durant saga, commissioner Adam Silver voiced his concern, acknowledging a growing trend throughout the NBA with stars wielding their influence by facilitating trades to more desirable cities and teams (let’s not underestimate the impact of social media as it pertains to “player empowerment”).

It's a tough position to be in as a commissioner and even harder for players like Durant, who are essentially in a no-win situation, either framed as spineless “ring chasers” or summarily dismissed for never winning anything. The latter criticism would apply to Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal, homegrown talents who have so far resisted the urge to join super teams but still find themselves subject to harsh criticism, seen not as loyal teammates but as underachievers, ostracized for committing the mortal sin of complacency.

There’s a certain hypocrisy that exists in sports, and it’s not unique to basketball with players routinely drafted to small markets, suddenly indebted to organizations they never would have chosen (Bomani Jones of ESPN once said the NBA has a “ real estate problem ” with too many teams in cities and communities that don’t appeal to “young black men”). Is it fair to label athletes as traitors for leaving Cleveland and Sacramento the first chance they get? Not that that necessarily applies to Durant—the Nets catered to his every whim and it still wasn’t enough. That could be a uniquely Durant problem as the 33-year-old has lived, for the most part, a miserable NBA existence, never satisfied with his surroundings while developing a reputation as a brooding malcontent.

There’s no easy fix—you could argue the NBA has already done all it can to keep stars from hitting free agency, making it cost-prohibitive for max players like Zion Williamson and Ja Morant to not sign a second deal with the teams they were drafted by. Maybe Durant, seeing no clear path to Miami or Phoenix, relents on his trade demand, returning to Brooklyn with his tail between legs after another failed coup. But don’t expect that to stop disgruntled stars from making a mess of things, using whatever means necessary to improve their circumstances.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Cleveland, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Shannon Sharpe Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Wouldn't Be Happy If They Swapped Teams: "KD Doesn't Want Any Part Of Playing In LA With The Scrutiny That Comes Along With It. And LeBron Has No Interest Playing In New York."

Kevin Durant remains one of the best players in the NBA despite turning 34 years old soon. He proved that in the 2021-22 NBA season when he was healthy. Unfortunately, he couldn't do the same come playoff time. He was obviously frustrated with the Brooklyn Nets and it resulted in...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Bomani Jones
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Timberwolves
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green was initially unhappy with Jonathan Kuminga in Summer League, but there’s a catch

Jonathan Kuminga called his 2022 Summer League debut “one of the worst games I’ve ever had in my life.” His four-point, five-turnover performance against the New York Knicks last week came just 48 hours after he’d returned from his native Congo, joining the Golden State Warriors late in their preparations for Las Vegas. Kuminga subsequently alluded to jet lag, fatigue and overall rust affecting his performance, stressing he’d be much better going forward.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
fadeawayworld.net

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Says The Team Won't Wreck Their Future With An All-In Move: "I Don't Wanna Go Off A Cliff Like Other Teams Do When They Go All In, They Got No Young Players, No Draft Choices.”

Joe Lacob has found himself in the news an awful lot in recent times. While partly that was because his team won their 4th championship in the last 8 seasons in 2021-22, it was also for how they had accomplished it. The Warriors owner was coming under some fire for the team's payroll, which was the highest in NBA history, with rival teams being worried about their spending.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Nets make major management decision amid offseason turmoil

The Brooklyn Nets are facing some gale-force headwinds right now, but they have now given themselves at least some form of certainty moving forward. Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports Friday that the Nets have agreed to a contract extension with GM Sean Marks. Winfield notes that Marks’ extension agreement came after former MVP Kevin Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn. Marks’ front office staffers have also reportedly secured new deals.
BROOKLYN, NY
Audacy

Audacy

61K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy