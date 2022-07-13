ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal outcast Lucas Torreira 'has an agreement to join Valencia', his agent reveals, and says the player will have 'an important meeting' over the move... but claims Mikel Arteta wants to keep him in north London

By Oli Gamp For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Arsenal outcast Lucas Torreira has an agreement in place to sign for LaLiga side Valencia this summer, according to his agent.

The midfielder has spent the last two seasons out on loan - at Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina respectively - and has not appeared to be in the plans of manager Mikel Arteta, with his future placed in huge doubt.

And now the Uruguayan's representative Pablo Bentancur has claimed the 26-year-old could finally be on his way out of the Emirates this summer after striking a deal with Gennaro Gattuso's outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06uPAn_0geI3KZb00
Arsenal's Lucas Torreira has an agreement to join Gennaro Gattuso at Valencia, his agent says
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KdqHZ_0geI3KZb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FSgEn_0geI3KZb00
But the forgotten midfielder is also wanted back at the Emirates by Mikel Arteta, he adds

'We have a pre-agreement with Gattuso for Torreira to play in Valencia,' he told Sport 890, via Sky Sports.

'Today there is an important meeting on this issue. Arsenal coach Arteta wants to have him in the pre-season.'

His agent's comments come after Torreira insisted there was no chance he would be an Arsenal player next season.

He said he 'suffered a lot' during his time in the Premier League and that he is now looking to head in a 'new direction'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fxjzp_0geI3KZb00
Torreira spent the last season on loan at Fiorentina after falling out of favour at Arsenal 

'We are having conversations with many teams, but my representative is in charge of that, today I am enjoying my vacation,' Torreira told El Telegrafo.

'It was a long year with a lot of competition, and it was exhausting; I want to relax with my family. What I wanted was to stay at Fiorentina, but it didn't happen for various reasons, so we'll look for a new direction.'

When asked about the possibility of extending his stay in north London if Arteta offered an olive brance, Torreira was fairly cutting in response.

'Chances? None,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tucro_0geI3KZb00
He also had a spell out at Atletico Madrid, who decided not to sign him permanently

'From the beginning, they told me that I didn't have a place, so I don't want to stay either because I suffered a lot, it cost me a lot to adapt and my idea is to go to Italy or Spain.'

Torreira joined the club for £13m from Sampdoria in 2018 - and though he became an early fans' favourite with his tenacious displays - he quickly found himself out of favour under Arteta and was shipped out to Atletico in 2020-21.

Arteta has already signed Brazilian starlet Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira, goalkeeper Matt Turner and forward Gabriel Jesus this summer and could be looking to sell a few more players to give himself extra funds.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Henrik Stenson set to be STRIPPED of Europe's Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede close to finalising a switch to the Saudi-backed LIV series... as new Open champion Cameron Smith refuses to deny rumours that he may also join

Henrik Stenson is set to be stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede poised to join the Saudi-backed LIV series. In a hugely controversial move that has been anticipated in recent weeks, Stenson, 46, is understood to be close to finalising a switch to Greg Norman’s breakaway tour.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney includes 'Coleen release clause' in his new contract with DC United as his family decide to stay in the UK after he accepted a $1m-a-year deal to return as head coach

Wayne Rooney has reportedly included a special 'Coleen release clause' in his new $1million contract with DC United. The England legend, 36, who played for the club in 2018 and 2019, scoring 25 goals in 52 matches, was unveiled as head coach earlier in the week. The footballer, who jetted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo is urged to STAY at Manchester United by ex-Old Trafford team-mate Nani who has 'tried to talk' to the 37-year-old about his future... but the 'busy' Red Devils wantaway has been dodging his calls

Cristiano Ronaldo has been urged to stay at Manchester United by his former team-mate Nani. Ronaldo has been absent from United’s tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons after asking to leave this summer. Top clubs including Chelsea and Bayern Munich have decided against bidding for the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Matthijs de Ligt 'wants to join Bayern Munich', claims CEO Oliver Kahn after holding talks with the defender as move for the Juventus star edges closer... with the Turin side demanding £76m for the Dutchman

Oliver Kahn has claimed that Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt is eager to sign for Bayern Munich as the German club continue to push to sign the Dutchman. Kahn, who is the CEO of Bayern, suggested that the player is keen to complete a move that has been long in the making, with the 22-year-old having been linked with the German champions for several weeks.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marquinhos
Person
Lucas Torreira
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Gennaro Gattuso
Daily Mail

Napoli offer Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga a way out of his Premier League hell as they enquire about taking the Spaniard on loan, with the 27-year-old wanting first-team football after losing his starting place at the Blues

Napoli have asked about taking Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan. Chelsea signed the now-27-year-old back in 2018 for a world record fee of £71.6million, but he has found first-team opportunities limited in recent times. Kepa became the most expensive goalkeeper of all time in the deal but has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham vs Sevilla LIVE: Antonio Conte's side face stern test as they meet LaLiga side in South Korea in the second friendly of their pre-season campaign

Follow Sportsmail's live blog for this afternoon's pre-season clash between Tottenham and Sevilla. Tottenham kicked off their pre-season preparations with an emphatic victory over Team K League. There were a lot of talking points from Spurs' opening pre-season match in South Korea... MATT BARLOW IN SEOUL: Tottenham opened their pre-season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Ham await response from Lille after making £32.5m offer for midfielder Amadou Onana... while the Hammers also still have bids on the table for strikers Armando Broja and Gianluca Scamacca

West Ham are awaiting a response from Lille after offering £32.5million for midfielder Amadou Onana. Manager David Moyes initially thought the 6ft 5in Belgian enforcer would prove beyond their reach but Lille are mulling over the bid. Onana only joined the French club from Hamburg 12 months ago, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Decision is imminent on Bevan French's future with lucrative NRL return edging closer after record-breaking seven-try haul for Wigan Warriors in Hull FC demolition

Bevan French edged closer to securing a lucrative NRL return after a record-breaking seven-try haul for Wigan Warriors, with a decision on his future imminent. The Australian winger, who joined Wigan from Parramatta Eels three years ago, rewrote the Super League history books during Friday's 60-0 home demolition of Hull FC.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#North London#Outcast#Atletico Madrid#Uruguayan#Sky Sports#El Telegrafo
Daily Mail

PSG, Barcelona, Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are all keen on Aston Villa's £20m-rated midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka as the England U19s captain looks set to leave Villa Park

A raft of rivals from across Europe are reportedly competing to sign Aston Villa's talented teen midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka. The 18-year-old made 11 league appearances for Villa in the 2021-22 campaign, and has attracted interest from PSG, Barcelona, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund. Villa are thought to want £20million for...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford reveals he dislikes Liverpool far more than Manchester City... with the Man United star admitting the rivalry with the red half of Merseyside is 'bitter'... as he names Anfield as the toughest ground to visit

Marcus Rashford has dismissed the rivalry between Manchester United and neighbours Manchester City and revealed he has a far bigger dislike for Liverpool than the blue side of the city. The 24-year-old was appearing on an episode of UNINTERRUPTED alongside Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya and NBA legend LeBron James,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea make £40m offer for PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe as Thomas Tuchel eyes reunion with the France international... while talks to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla continue

Chelsea have made a £40m offer for Paris St Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe and are back in talks with Sevilla over Jules Kounde, who is a target for Barcelona too. Thomas Tuchel is aiming to bolster his defence this summer and has turned his attentions to the French centre-back after securing the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'He creates chaos and uncertainty': Mikel Arteta says Gabriel Jesus is the 'streetwise' striker Arsenal have been looking for after his impressive display in 2-0 friendly win over Everton

Mikel Arteta believes Gabriel Jesus is the scrappy, ‘streetwise’ striker Arsenal have been missing. ‘I love these kind of players,’ Arteta said after Jesus inspired the Gunners to a 2-0 victory over Everton in Baltimore on Saturday. On his first start since a £45million move from Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Daily Mail

Rangers close to signing Ben Davies for £4m from Liverpool to replace Ajax-bound Calvin Bassey... with the Reds set to make a big profit on the former Preston centre back despite him never playing for the first-team

Rangers are on the brink of signing defender Ben Davies for £4million from Liverpool. The Ibrox club moved to secure the Englishman as a direct replacement for Calvin Bassey, with the Nigeria international arriving in Amsterdam to finalise his £20m move to Ajax. Davies, 26, had numerous options...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney 'wants to rescue ex-Man United team-mate Phil Jones from his Old Trafford nightmare and bring him to DC United' after returning to the MLS side as coach... with Jesse Lingard and Ravel Morrison also on his radar

DC United manager Wayne Rooney is considering a move for former Manchester United team-mate Phil Jones, according to reports. England's record goalscorer has been confirmed as the new manager of the MLS club, who he appeared 52 times for as a player. The move stateside came as somewhat of a...
MLS
Daily Mail

Marcelo Bielsa's notorious 'Murderball', brutal Felix Magath being nicknamed 'Saddam'... and Louis van Gaal's nit-picking driving Man United players mad! Antonio Conte isn't football's first tough taskmaster

Harry Kane collapsed onto his knees and forced himself to be sick. Son Heung-min winced in pain as he too collapsed to the turf, causing his fellow Koreans watching on at the Seoul World Cup Stadium to gasp. Welcome to pre-season training, Antonio Conte-style. Having put his Tottenham Hotspur players...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal 2-0 Everton: Mikel Arteta's side cruise to victory over their Premier League rivals with two goals in three minutes from Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka enough to seal victory over Frank Lampard's side in Baltimore

It was another night to forget for Frank Lampard as Arsenal coasted to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Everton in their pre-season friendly at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 33rd minute of the game and went on to provide...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich 'agree huge £68m deal for Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt', as the Dutchman looks set to sign a five-year contract with the Bundesliga giants despite interest from Chelsea

Bayern Munich have reportedly agreed a £68million deal for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, which is expected to be completed in the coming days. The Bundesliga giants are said to have agreed to a five-year contract with De Ligt that will keep the Dutch centre-back in Munich until 2027 - despite interest from Premier League side Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England manager Sarina Wiegman is expected to be back on the touchline for the Three Lions' Euro 2022 quarter-final against Spain after missing Northern Ireland win with Covid

England hope to have manager Sarina Wiegman back on the touchline for Wednesday’s Euro 2022 quarter-final against Spain after she tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Wiegman’s condition was said to be much improved on Saturday and she was able to watch training at a distance, with a mask on.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Barcelona manager Xavi misses flight for club's pre-season tour of United States due to 'administrative and passport reasons' - as Catalan giants prepare to take on Inter Miami and Real Madrid next week

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández will join up with the team next week after visa problems meant he missed the trip to Miami. Xavi represented his former club Al Sadd several times in Iran and therefore needed special permission to enter the US. Barcelona said ‘administrative problems’ had kept their...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Chelsea 2-1 Club America: Mason Mount's thunderous strike sees Thomas Tuchel's side win in Las Vegas as he spares Reece James' blushes after a comical own goal with Timo Werner also netting

Chelsea struggled to shake off the cobwebs in their first outing of pre-season but thankfully they boast a stellar match-winner in the shape of Mason Mount. Mexican side Club America offered stiff opposition for the Blues in Las Vegas and, in the early stages at least, Thomas Tuchel's lethargic players struggled to even string a few passes together.
MLS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

490K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy