Movies

Star Wars May Finally Have Explained Why Anakin Skywalker Doesn't Appear to Luke in the Sequels

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Star Wars sequel trilogy brought the Skywalker saga to its end, but Anakin Skywalker -- who appeared in all six previous installments by that name or that of his Sith Lord alter ego, Darth Vader -- wasn't to be seen. It seemed an odd move to some. We know that...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder: Taika Waititi Confirms Dwayne Johnson Easter Egg

If you thought the closing moments of Thor: Love and Thunder included a little tribute to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, you'd be right. Saturday, Love and Thunder helmer Taika Waititi confirmed his character Korg's partner was named Dwayne after the wrestler-turned-blockbuster superstar. "No coincidence baby," the filmmaker tweeted alongside a...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Ironheart Set Photos Tease a White Castle Being Blown Up

Marvel Studios is getting ready for their big Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con next week, with the studio expected to reveal some new information about their upcoming plans. But before that happens the studio is busy filming their upcoming Disney+ series like Loki season two and Ironheart. Ironheart follows the story of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Filming has been underway for about a month now and only a few set photos have been released from the series. Now, in a brand new batch of set photos, the series seems to be blowing up a White Castle.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Is Getting Destroyed by Audiences on Rotten Tomatoes

Even though it has done moderately well with critics, it looks like Netflix's new Resident Evil series isn't finding the same success with general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, saying that viewers simply don't like the show might be a bit of an understatement. Based on the early responses to the new live-action TV adaptation of Resident Evil, it might be one of the lowest-reviewed shows that Netflix has released in quite some time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Discovery Star Says No "Endgame" Plans For Series Yet

It sounds like there are currently no plans for Star Trek: Discovery's conclusion at this time. Discovery is currently filming its fifth season. In the past, major series would be expected to aim for a seven-season run perfect for syndication (as was the case with Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Voyager). However, the modern television landscape, with its fractured audience and competing streaming services, lends itself to shorter runs, meaning five seasons would be respectable for even a big-budget sci-fi show like Discovery. However, star Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Capt. Michael Burnham of the USS Discovery, says those conversations aren't happening yet.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's I Am Groot Releasing in Theaters, But With a Catch

Later this year Disney+ will debut Marvel Studios' animated series I Am Groot, a series of short-form videos starring the tiny talking tree as he gets into misadventures. Like every other MCU show on the streaming service it seemed like I Am Groot would only be available on that platform, but now it's been revealed that the series will play in some movies theaters, but there's a major catch. As noticed by The Direct, one episode of I Am Groot will play exclusively at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles (which is owned and operated by The Walt Disney Company).
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Marvel Introduces Samurai Ghost Rider In New Avengers Preview

Like many other superhero names within the Marvel mythos, Ghost Rider is a mantle that's been passed down from one character to the next. When the current Avengers run launched in 2018, Jason Aaron and Ed McGuinness introduced one of the most unique versions of the character yet, one that rode a flaming mammoth in place of a motorcycle or Hell Charger. Now, Aaron and Javier Garron are introducing yet another fresh take on the character.
COMICS
ComicBook

M. Night Shyamalan's New Movie Confirmed as Adaptation of Fan-Favorite Horror Novel

When filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan announced his new movie last year it came with a title, Knock at the Cabin, that made many horror fans wonder. Plot details would later pop up that really made it seem like this movie had something in common with writer Paul Tremblay's horror novel, The Cabin at the End of the World, and now we know that it does, because it's an adaptation of that book. Tremblay, whose other books include titles like A Head Full of Ghosts and Disappearance at Devil's Rock, confirmed the news in an interview with CNBC.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Want to See Return of Inhumans After Ms. Marvel Finale

Between Marvel's comics output over the past five or six years and the popularity of the Marvel's Avengers video game, Kamala Khan has become one of the publisher's most popular characters. Despite being an Inhuman in the source material, the live-action show starring Iman Vellani turned the character into a mutant, the first such to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
COMICS
ComicBook

Captain America's Iconic Endgame Line Has Made its Marvel Comics Debut

While it seems like Chris Evans is officially done with playing Captain America, it doesn't seem like the actors legacy as the character is going anywhere. Avengers: Endgame capped off the actors tenure in the role, with him going back in time and staying with Peggy Carter and growing old before passing on the shield. During his final moments as Steve Rogers/Captain America, Sam Wilson asks him "you gonna tell me about her" before pointing at his wedding band and Steve responds "No, I don't think I will". Now that exact quote has been featured in a recent Captain America comic, Captain American: Sentine of Liberty #2. You can check out the panel below!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Agents of SHIELD Star Gives Good Reason For Not Wanting To Return to Marvel

It's been two years since Agents of SHIELD came to an end, and many Marvel fans are hoping to see some of the characters again in the MCU. However, there is at least one actor who isn't interested in playing his character again, but with good reason. Iain De Caestecker, who portrayed Fitz opposite Elizabeth Henstridge's Simmons, is currently promoting his new series The Control Room. During a chat with Digital Spy, the actor was asked if he'd be interested in coming back to Marvel.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Gray Man Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The Gray Man is the latest film from Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, and sees the directing duo reteaming up with Captain America star Chris Evans. The new movie is hitting Netflix next week, but if you're itching to see it sooner, it was released in theatres this weekend. Despite the film's star-studded cast, it hasn't been met with the best reviews from critics. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 52% critics score after 86 reviews. However, the film is fairing a lot better with audiences. Currently, it has a 91% audience score, but it should be noted that only 50+ people have reviewed it. It looks like many moviegoers are waiting for the film to drop on Netflix. You can check out some of the mixed reviews below:
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Cancels Con Appearance

The fourth season of Stranger Things featured the debut of Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, which turned the actor into an overnight sensation. Fans of the Netflix series immediately fell in love with Eddie, and he even caught the attention of other celebrities. Earlier this week, a video of Quinn went viral after he broke down in tears during a Q&A at London Film and Comic Con. It's been reported that the convention oversold the actor's meet and greets by 400 tickets, which led to staff yelling at him for taking too much time with each fan. The actor got emotional during the Q&A when fans thanked him for sharing his time. Quinn was supposed to appear at German Comic Con next, but the official Instagram account for the con revealed that he had to cancel. However, it does not seem related to the reported incident in London. According to the post, Quinn will not be attending due to issues with his passport.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Doctor Doom, Hercules & More

This TOP 10 has some THOR: LOVE & THUNDER heat this week. But don't worry, we aren't here to spoil! A few less than Eight Billion Genies appear this week, muscled out by some Dark Knights. Dr. Doom makes an impromptu appearance along with the Master of Magnetism. The much-hyped new character Tosin retains a spot amongst the newcomers on the list. Dive in (carefully) into this week's TOP 10!
COMICS
ComicBook

Die Hard's Bruce Willis Returns to Top of Nakatomi Tower In Touching Social Media Post

Bruce Willis is an iconic actor with over 140 acting credits to his name, but many people know him best for playing John McClane. Willis originally played the role in Die Hard, which had its first limited release on July 15th, 1988. In honor of the beloved action movie's 34th anniversary, Willis paid a visit to Fox Plaza which served as the location for the infamous Nakatomi Plaza. Yesterday, Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis took to Instagram to share a video of her husband on top of the building along with some fun scenes from the original film.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Marvel: Crisis Protocol Teases Sentinels, More Mutants on the Way

Sentinels are coming to Marvel: Crisis Protocol. During this weekend's Ministravaganza festivities on their Twitch channel, Atomic Mass Games revealed that it would release a new Sentinels affiliation later this year. Several playable Sentinels figures would be released, each of which comes with a variety of poses. The Sentinels affiliation will be led by Cassandra Nova, who is already a playable character in Marvel: Crisis Protocol. The Sentinels have been teased for several months, with Atomic Mass Games releasing "Crashed Sentinel Terrain" for use during Marvel: Crisis Protocol games along with several X-Men miniatures holding Sentinel parts. You can check out the teaser images released by Atomic Mass Games below, which shows a render of the Sentinels.
COMICS
ComicBook

Batman: One Bad Day - The Riddler Preview Teases Grim Version of DC Villain

DC Comics previously announced a series of Batman-centric one shots, all falling under the label Batman: One Bad Day, with each 64-page original focusing on a new tale with a specific villain. The first of these will be Batman: One Bad Day – The Riddler, a new story from the Eisner award wining team of writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads. An official preview of their story has arrived online as well, showing off Gerads' work in the issue. In an interview with Popverse about the title, Gerads offered some interesting insight into what he's doing with the issue, including that Batman is only seen as a "walking evil shadow."
COMICS
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick Becomes Paramount's Biggest Movie of All-Time

As the film continues to perform at the box office to tremendous success, Top Gun: Maverick has found itself at the top of the Paramount mountain. The latest global numbers from the film's box office have been released, revealing that the movie has now passed the $600 million mark internationally. Coupled with the film recently crossing $600 million domestically, the total global haul for the film now sits at $1.2 billion globally. Having achieved that major feat, Top Gun: Maverick is now the highest-grossing worldwide release from Paramount Pictures of all-time. Let's break it down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dune Part Two Set Photo Reveals First Look at Black Widow's Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan

Pre-shooting on Dune: Part Two has begun in Italy and now a new set photo has emerged giving fans their first look at Black Widow star Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino. The photo, which was shared on social media earlier this week (you can see it here), isn't the best quality but does give some basic idea of how Pugh will look in the eagerly anticipated follow up to 2021's Dune. Production on Dune: Part Two is expected to officially begin in Budapest, Hungary on July 21st.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Orville's Seth MacFarlane Teases Fan-Favorite Romance

The Orville is releasing its third season, its first on Hulu under the title The Orville: New Horizons. The show's first two seasons included a recurring subplot about a possible romance between Capt. Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane) and his first officer, Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), who is also his ex-wife. The Orville: New Horizons hasn't focused on that romance, leading some fans to wonder if that means their relationship is officially past the romantic phase. MacFarlane, The Orville's creator and executive producer, says his plans for Ed and Kelly changed after receiving fan feedback.
TV SERIES

