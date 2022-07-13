ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Zach Wilson’s mom Lisa begs internet to stop calling her friends after QB rumors

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FduCD_0geI35Px00

Lisa Wilson, the mother of Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, is demanding that people stop calling her friends amid recent accusations that her 22-year-old son was allegedly involved with one of her pals.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Lisa appeared to share a PSA to those who are apparently poking around her personal life.

“My friends are freaking amazing. By the way, stop calling my friends,” Lisa said in a video facing the camera, according to Outkick .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41PEf4_0geI35Px00
Lisa Wilson has begged the internet to stop trying to contact her friends in the wake of rumors allegedly involving her son, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.
Instagram/Lisa Wilson
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPK1A_0geI35Px00
Lisa Wilson also shared a message in regard to the media attention her family receives.
Instagram/Lisa Wilson

“You’re annoying them. They’re like, ‘Lisa, these people are crazy.’ I’m like, ‘I know, I know I know.’ Yeah, stop calling my friends for real though.”

Lisa also shared a screen grab of a message that questioned the media attention her family has received since Wilson was drafted second overall by the Jets last year.

“So I’m curious why the media is obsessed with your family?” the message read. “Is it bc he plays for the Jets of bc you live in Utah? There is literally 0 media coverage of the other draft players and their families and yet the whole media be watching everything y’all post or comment.”

Lisa then responded, “Hahaha who the hell knows. That is a very good question.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cIZtg_0geI35Px00
Zach Wilson, who is gearing up for his second season with the Jets, has recently been at the center of a wild dating rumor.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rq4wO_0geI35Px00
Abbey Gile, Zach Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, has allegedly moved on to his former BYU teammate, Dax Milne.
Credit abbey.gile/Instagram

Wilson became a trending Twitter topic over the weekend when multiple reports claimed his ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, called him a “homie hopper” for “sleeping with his mom’s best friend” in an apparent Instagram comment.

Gile’s Instagram has been deleted as of Wednesday and the comments have not been confirmed.

Wilson and Gile, who sparked breakup speculation earlier this year, have not yet addressed the situation publicly. She has reportedly moved on with Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne — who was Wilson’s college roommate at BYU.

Meanwhile, the quarterback has been linked to New Jersey-based influencer Nicolette Dellano , who attended a Yankees game with Wilson in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pnZSa_0geI35Px00
Zach Wilson has been spotted with New Jersey-based influencer Nicolette Dellanno.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Po

As for Lisa, she has yet to directly address the wild rumor that even drew a reaction from the NFL community on Twitter. That said, she has shared a number of posts about the pitfalls of social media.

Earlier this week, Lisa slammed a critic on Instagram who questioned her parenting style and said she has a “f–ked up” family.

“OK sometimes we need a sacrificial lamb. Don’t be a d–k,” Lisa wrote over a screen grab of the lewd comment. “I’m not in the mood. Yes I often post d–k comments. I don’t believe in cyber bullying.”

Lisa also issued a “warning” in a separate post on Monday, according to Bro Bible , in which she stated: “So this isn’t like a threat or anything, it’s just kind of a warning. See, I just believe if you’re willing to type something out and send it out into the universe, that there are sometimes repercussions.”

In a separate video post shared Sunday, Lisa denounced the “danger” of social media while discussing her parenting experience.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Football
State
Utah State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumor#Jets#American Football#Psa
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy