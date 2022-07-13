ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted for killing ex-girlfriend in Pomona found dead in vehicle

By Cindy Von Quednow
 4 days ago
Darnel Dwight Haley is seen in a photo released by the Pomona Police Department on July 13, 2022.

A man who was being sought in the killing of his ex-girlfriend in Pomona was later found dead in his vehicle, authorities said Wednesday.

Darnel Dwight Haley, 62, of Montclair, was wanted in the fatal shooting that occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Pomona police responded to the 1800 block of San Bernardino Avenue after a report of a shooting victim.

Officers found the victim down on the porch of the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

“Officers attempted life saving measures, but unfortunately the victim succumbed to her wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said in a news release.

Another woman suffered minor injuries in the shooting, police added.

Authorities believe Haley might have killed the victim “due to the recent break up.”

They indicated Haley was considered armed and dangerous and that a warrant for murder was issued for his arrest.

He was known to drive a 2009 tan Kia Spectra, but it is unknown if that is the vehicle he was found in.

Police said little about Haley’s death except that he was found in his vehicle in Rialto and that it appeared to be a suicide.

No further details about either incident have been released.

Zion
3d ago

I LIKE HOW THEY SAID THAT THIS DEVIL 😈 WAS FOUND IN HIS VEHICLE DEAD, BUT THEN SAID IT WAS UNKNOWN IF HE WAS IN HIS VEHICLE.What sense does that make?

