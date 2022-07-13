ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen arrested in the shooting of a child at New Orleans Costco gas station

By Kenny Kuhn
 4 days ago

An 18-year-old suspect faces charges in the shooting of a two-year-old (as updated by NOPD) baby at a Costco gas station in New Orleans.

As the Times-Picayune reports , New Orleans police booked Zyaire Cornelius into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for second-degree cruelty to juveniles and illegal possession of a stolen firearm. It is still not clear what led up to the child being shot.

The child was in a car at the Costco fuel pumps in the 3900 block of Dublin Street when reportedly a gun went off. The child was struck in the leg.

A responding NOPD officer drove the child to the hospital where they are listed as "critical but stable condition.” The gun was recovered by investigators on the scene.

