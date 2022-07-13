ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’ Is a Ripping Ride Through Retail — and Jeffrey Epstein — History: TV Review

By Daniel D'Addario
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictoria’s Secret is a brand that — like all of the most successful retail companies — sold its customers something they didn’t yet know they wanted. And that audience’s outgrowing the fantasy would have, in and of itself, made for an interesting business story....

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Berg
Person
Les Wexner
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Elizabeth Rogers
Cinemablend

Westworld Just Delivered Some Of Its Biggest Plot Twists Yet As Season 4 Hits Midway Point, But What’s Next?

Tons of spoilers below for Westworld Season 4’s fourth installment, “Generation Loss,” so be warned if you haven’t yet watched!. Westworld seemed to clue audiences in on the importance of Episode 404 in the way it eschewed the usual cold open, so that the constant flow of details, twists and revelations wouldn’t be interrupted. And it was quite a gripping hour of television, thanks in part to a finale-worthy bevy of big reveals and twists that completely changed this show’s universe up from what we understood going into it. While I don’t think Westworld can ever quite match the pummeling shock of Season 1’s William/Man In Black timeline, I dare say “Generation Twist” comes as close as possible, with a villainous declaration that seemingly paid homage to Watchmen’s endgame shocker.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Demons#American
SFGate

Misleading SF media story goes viral, somehow has happy ending

A Google Maps photo of the San Francisco home featured in a recent ABC7 segment. (Google Maps) The story first appeared on San Francisco’s ABC7 in early July. Then it got picked up by CBS News. And Yahoo . ABC7’s national partner , ABC News, ran its own version. It even ended up as a topic of conversation on the website for InfoWars, a far-right platform run by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy