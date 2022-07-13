ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWJ News Radio

Novi Road closed after 1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Oakland County

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=294tJh_0geHzMNX00

NOVI (WWJ) - Police confirmed one woman was killed and one man was hurt in a direct collision in Oakland County after a driver drifted across the centerline into on-coming traffic on Wednesday.

Novi police told WDIV that the crash happened Wednesday morning along Novi Road between 13 Mile and Old Novi Roads.

According to police, two trucks were traveling in opposite directions along Novi Road when one of the vehicles crossed the middle line and collided head-on with the other.

Officials said one woman died as a result of the crash while a man was taken to a local hospital -- his condition was not released by authorities.

Police shut Novi Road down while they conducted an investigation. As of noon, the road remains closed.

It is unclear why the truck crossed the centerline at this time and no other details were released.

Comments / 1

Related
WWJ News Radio

'Horrific accident': Construction worker killed after being struck by bulldozer in Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — One man is dead after authorities say he was hit by construction machinery while working at a job site in Macomb County Friday morning. Chesterfield Township police said they were dispatched to an area along New Center Boulevard near I-94 and 21 Mile just after 11 a.m. after receiving a call about a construction worker who was injured after being struck by a bulldozer.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Waterford woman dies in Novi collision

A Waterford woman died in a crash Wednesday morning, July 13, in Novi, according to WDIV-TV. The crash occurred on Novi Road between 13 Mile and Old Novi roads. Police said a 25-year-old man was driving a truck north on Novi Road, south of 13 Mile Road. As he went around a curve, he crashed head-on into a truck traveling south on Novi Road, driven by a 55-year-old Waterford Township woman . She was pronounced dead at the scene. The TV station identified her as Michelle Krueger.
NOVI, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head On Collision#Police#Traffic Accident
Nationwide Report

71-year-old Boyd Burton Jr. dead, 35-year-old man injured after a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County (Monroe County, MI)

71-year-old Boyd Burton Jr. dead, 35-year-old man injured after a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County (Monroe County, MI)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 71-year-old Boyd Burton Jr., from Walbridge, Ohio, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision that also injured a 35-year-old man, from Taylor, on early Thursday in Monroe County. The fatal car crash took place on Interstate 75 at approximately 4:47 a.m. near the village of South Rockwood [...]
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Nationwide Report

53-year-old man dead after being hit by a bulldozer in Macomb County (Chesterfield Township, MI)

53-year-old man dead after being hit by a bulldozer in Macomb County (Chesterfield Township, MI)Nationwide Report. On Friday, a 53-year-old man, from Clinton Township, lost his life after being struck by a bulldozer in Macomb County. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian incident was reported at 11:09 a.m. on a site on New Center Boulevard, south of 21 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township [...]
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Driver ejected from vehicle in fatal I-75 crash

MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ohio man was killed early Thursday on I-75 when his car was forced off the freeway and crashed into a median barrier. Boyd Burton Jr., 71, of Walbridge Ohio, died July 14, when he was ejected from his vehicle during the crash near the village of South Rockwood, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 people rescued from Lake Erie after boat overturned early Sunday

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two people were saved overnight in Lake Erie after their boat overturned in the water. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office received a call from one of the two people in the water about the overturned boat at 3:30 a.m. The Marine Unit responded to the area Sunday with local fire departments and the United States Coast Guard.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Road rage shooting sends man to the hospital, shuts down Gratiot

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX2) - One man is in critical condition at a local hospital, and another in police custody after a road rage incident in Roseville. It happened in front of the Days Inn and Suites on Gratiot just north of 13 Mile around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. It’s unclear what...
ROSEVILLE, MI
Nationwide Report

32-year-old man dead after a fiery crash in Bloomfield Township (Bloomfield Township, MI)

32-year-old man dead after a fiery crash in Bloomfield Township (Bloomfield Township, MI)Nationwide Report. A 32-year-old man lost his life after a fiery crash Tuesday in Bloomfield Township. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at about 8:30 a.m. in the area of the southbound I-75 ramp to westbound Square Lake Road, near Opdyke Road [...]
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy