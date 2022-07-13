Novi Road closed after 1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Oakland County

NOVI (WWJ) - Police confirmed one woman was killed and one man was hurt in a direct collision in Oakland County after a driver drifted across the centerline into on-coming traffic on Wednesday.

Novi police told WDIV that the crash happened Wednesday morning along Novi Road between 13 Mile and Old Novi Roads.

According to police, two trucks were traveling in opposite directions along Novi Road when one of the vehicles crossed the middle line and collided head-on with the other.

Officials said one woman died as a result of the crash while a man was taken to a local hospital -- his condition was not released by authorities.

Police shut Novi Road down while they conducted an investigation. As of noon, the road remains closed.

It is unclear why the truck crossed the centerline at this time and no other details were released.